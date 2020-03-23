Turkish Cyprus imposes partial curfew

LEFKOŞA

Turkish Cyprus imposes a partial curfew as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the country’s foreign minister said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay said people will be allowed to go to supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations, hospitals and banks during the partial curfew.

“Some private and public institutions will be allowed to operate as they have been under the measures we have taken so far,” he added.

He also said police will launch legal action against those who flout the partial curfew by going outside for non-essential activities such as visits, picnic or exercise.

Meanwhile, some measures have been put in place for the village of Pile, which is within the borders of the British Sovereign Base Area of Dhekelia.

Some steps have been taken to supply water and other materials to Pile, whose fate has become obscure after the closing of the border gates in the divided island.

While Turkish Cyprus reported a total of 38 cases of COVID-19, three of them were discharged from hospital after recovering from the virus.

The first case in Turkish Cyprus was a 65-year-old tourist from Germany two weeks ago.