Turkish Cyprus eyes long-term revitalization of Varosha

NICOSIA
Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar has stated that the long-term goal of his country is to reconstruct the once-abandoned area of Varosha in order to reintegrate it into the national economy.

Closed for 46 years, Varosha was partially reopened to the public on Oct. 8, 2020. This contested region, situated along the northeastern coast of the divided island, had transformed into a virtual ghost town by 1984 amid the conflict between the northern and southern parts of Cyprus.

During remarks made on the fourth anniversary of Varosha's reopening, Tatar emphasized that the initiative to allow visitors into part of Varosha has generated significant political and economic advantages for the country.

He highlighted that since the reopening, visitor numbers have surged to 2.2 million, with 90 percent of tourists visiting Turkish Cyprus making it a point to explore the city.

Tatar expressed that their main objective concerning Varosha has been to make certain areas accessible to the public.

"Our long-term objective is to demolish and rebuild specific structures in Varosha, while others will be refurbished and incorporated into the national economy," he stated.

Significantly, a large portion of Cyprus was designated as foundation property after 1571, in breach of an agreement with Britain.

In 1878, many foundational properties in Varosha were allocated to the Greeks. Tatar mentioned that the Cyprus Foundations Administration (EVKAF) is currently addressing this issue by filing objections through the Immovable Property Commission.

Tatar is scheduled to attend an informal dinner next week in New York with Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides, following a proposal from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

DNA confirms Garipoğlu's identity amid death suspicion

