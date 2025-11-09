Turkish Cyprus condemns Norway over lifting arms embargo on Greek Cypriot side

Turkish Cyprus condemns Norway over lifting arms embargo on Greek Cypriot side

NICOSIA
Turkish Cyprus condemns Norway over lifting arms embargo on Greek Cypriot side

The ethnically divided island of Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean needs dialogue and reconciliation more than armament, Turkish Cypriot President Tufan Erhürman said on Nov. 9, criticizing Norway’s decision to lift its arms embargo on Greek Cyprus.

Norway on Nov. 7 announced it was ending the arms embargo it had imposed on Greek Cyprus in 1959, which was in effect for 65 years.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide personally conveyed the decision to Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides. Eide previously served as the U.N. Special Representative in Cyprus during the 2014–2017 negotiation rounds.

Turkish Cyprus reacted to Norway’s decision, warning that it could destabilize the fragile balance in the region.

“Everyone should understand that such steps, particularly at this sensitive juncture, do not contribute to the expectations and efforts to foster a solution-oriented atmosphere on the island,” Erhürman said in a written statement on Nov. 9.

“If there is genuine commitment to seeking a solution, it must be recognized that the need at this stage is not more armament but the cultivation of a culture of dialogue and reconciliation,” the Turkish Cypriot president noted.

He also criticized Greek Cyprus’ policy on acceleration of its militarization with recent steps.

In September, Israel deployed air defense systems in Greek Cyprus, with a range of up to 400 kilometers.

Turkish Cypriot Foreign Ministry also emphasized that Norway’s decision contradicts its traditional peace-oriented foreign policy.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiyes anti-terror bid in letter

Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter
LATEST NEWS

  1. Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter

    Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter

  2. Political leaders honor Atatürk on 87th anniversary of his passing

    Political leaders honor Atatürk on 87th anniversary of his passing

  3. Armenian schools to offer more Turkish language courses

    Armenian schools to offer more Turkish language courses

  4. Erdoğan vows to defend national values on Atatürk commemoration

    Erdoğan vows to defend national values on Atatürk commemoration

  5. Man detained after storming TV channel building with toy gun in Istanbul

    Man detained after storming TV channel building with toy gun in Istanbul
Recommended
Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiyes anti-terror bid in letter

Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter
Armenian schools to offer more Turkish language courses

Armenian schools to offer more Turkish language courses
Iran battles unprecedented drought as water cuts planned for capital

Iran battles unprecedented drought as water cuts planned for capital
China suspends special port fees on US vessels

China suspends 'special port fees' on US vessels
Amazon poised to host toughest climate talks in years

Amazon poised to host toughest climate talks in years
Thailand suspends Cambodia deal after landmine injures troops

Thailand suspends Cambodia deal after landmine injures troops
Ukraine anti-graft agency raids energy sector

Ukraine anti-graft agency raids energy sector
WORLD Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiyes anti-terror bid in letter

Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sent a letter of commendation to Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq, expressing gratitude for his support of Türkiye’s counterterrorism initiatives.
ECONOMY Didem Şekerel Erdoğan expands international role at NielsenIQ

Didem Şekerel Erdoğan expands international role at NielsenIQ

Didem Şekerel Erdoğan, who has long led successful cross-continental initiatives within NielsenIQ, has been elevated to the managing director of the company’s Türkiye operations and the vice president of e-commerce for Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.  
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿