Turkish Cyprus condemns Norway over lifting arms embargo on Greek Cypriot side

NICOSIA

The ethnically divided island of Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean needs dialogue and reconciliation more than armament, Turkish Cypriot President Tufan Erhürman said on Nov. 9, criticizing Norway’s decision to lift its arms embargo on Greek Cyprus.

Norway on Nov. 7 announced it was ending the arms embargo it had imposed on Greek Cyprus in 1959, which was in effect for 65 years.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide personally conveyed the decision to Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides. Eide previously served as the U.N. Special Representative in Cyprus during the 2014–2017 negotiation rounds.

Turkish Cyprus reacted to Norway’s decision, warning that it could destabilize the fragile balance in the region.

“Everyone should understand that such steps, particularly at this sensitive juncture, do not contribute to the expectations and efforts to foster a solution-oriented atmosphere on the island,” Erhürman said in a written statement on Nov. 9.

“If there is genuine commitment to seeking a solution, it must be recognized that the need at this stage is not more armament but the cultivation of a culture of dialogue and reconciliation,” the Turkish Cypriot president noted.

He also criticized Greek Cyprus’ policy on acceleration of its militarization with recent steps.

In September, Israel deployed air defense systems in Greek Cyprus, with a range of up to 400 kilometers.

Turkish Cypriot Foreign Ministry also emphasized that Norway’s decision contradicts its traditional peace-oriented foreign policy.