Turkish Cyprus celebrating 40th anniversary of foundation

Turkish Cyprus is marking the 40th anniversary of its foundation on Nov. 15 with various ceremonies and events across the country, as delegations from Türkiye and Azerbaijan also participate in the celebrations on the island.

The festivities kicked off with a procession, in which scores of Turkish Cypriots participated on Nov. 14, one day before the 40th anniversary of the state’s declaration of independence in 1983.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz also attended the celebrations.

Following the flag procession, the official ceremony commenced with a speech by Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar and the firing of a 21-gun salute. Subsequently, a delegation comprising ministries, lawmakers and senior officials visited the grave of the country’s founding leader, Rauf Denktaş.

The ceremonies on Nov. 15 are set to commence with Tatar's reception of congratulations in the presidential complex, followed by state officials laying wreaths at the monument of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in Nicosia.

After the inauguration of a comprehensive museum depicting the struggle and history of Turkish Cyprus, the Turkish Stars, an aerobatic display team, will perform in the skies of Cyprus to celebrate this landmark anniversary.

Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ünal Üstel conveyed a message to mark the anniversary of his country's establishment, stating, "As a nation, after a determined struggle that began in 1963, we celebrate our republic, achieved 20 years later by firmly anchoring our roots in the homeland, putting forth our utmost effort. Today, our republic is 40 years old."

