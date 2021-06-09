Turkish court to seek extradition of Can Dündar from Germany

  • June 09 2021 09:05:07

Turkish court to seek extradition of Can Dündar from Germany

ANKARA
Turkish court to seek extradition of Can Dündar from Germany

A Turkish court on June 8 said it will seek the extradition from Germany of fugitive Can Dündar.

Neither Dündar nor his lawyer attended the first hearing of the high-profile case at Istanbul’s 14th High Criminal Court.

Announcing its interim decision, the court board decided to issue a red notice for Dündar’s extradition in light of strong evidence of the alleged crime and the fact that Dündar has long been a fugitive over other criminal cases.

Dündar, a former journalist, is facing charges of revealing state secrets by publishing images of Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) trucks purportedly transporting arms to Syria in January 2014.

In publishing the images, Dündar helped the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) without being a member of the terror group.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Representing the MIT at the hearing, state attorney Timucin Uzel appealed to include the intelligence agency as a party to the case, and the court agreed.

The hearing was adjourned until Oct. 6.

Turkey, MIT trucks,

WORLD France to savour new lifting of COVID restrictions

France to savour new lifting of COVID restrictions

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey expands its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

    Turkey expands its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

  2. Turkey launches campaign to clean Marmara Sea of mucilage

    Turkey launches campaign to clean Marmara Sea of mucilage

  3. NATO allies praise Turkey’s bid to stay in Kabul

    NATO allies praise Turkey’s bid to stay in Kabul

  4. Shepherd studying at Robert Lycee preparing to enter Dutch university

    Shepherd studying at Robert Lycee preparing to enter Dutch university

  5. Mucilage starts to spread into Black Sea

    Mucilage starts to spread into Black Sea
Recommended
Turkish envoy meets Afghan peace delegates in Doha

Turkish envoy meets Afghan peace delegates in Doha
Turkey welcomes UN ruling on ‘butcher of Bosnia’

Turkey welcomes UN ruling on ‘butcher of Bosnia’
18-year-old becomes local head of Samsun’s neighborhood

18-year-old becomes local head of Samsun’s neighborhood
Family torturing woman seeking divorce given jail terms

Family torturing woman seeking divorce given jail terms
Mucilage starts to spread into Black Sea

Mucilage starts to spread into Black Sea
Palestinian doctor in İzmir sees Turkey ‘second home’

Palestinian doctor in İzmir sees Turkey ‘second home’
WORLD France to savour new lifting of COVID restrictions

France to savour new lifting of COVID restrictions

People in France will on June 9 be able to enjoy indoor dining and staying out until 11:00 pm for the first time in months under a new relaxation of COVID rules, as cases fall and vaccinations rise.   

ECONOMY Turkish government’s gross debt stock at $235 bln

Turkish government’s gross debt stock at $235 bln

The Turkish central government's gross debt stock amounted to 1.95 trillion Turkish liras ($235 billion) as of the end of April, official figures showed on June 8.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes on June 7 sealed Turkey’s ING Basketball Super Lig title with a 3-0 series sweep over Fenerbahçe Beko in the playoff finals.