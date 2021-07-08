Turkish court remands alleged Ponzi scheme creator

  • July 08 2021 09:27:00

Turkish court remands alleged Ponzi scheme creator

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish court remands alleged Ponzi scheme creator

A Turkish court on July 7 remanded in custody the alleged creator of an online Ponzi scheme game who was brought back to Turkey last weekend.

Mehmet Aydın, 29, had surrendered to the Turkish Consulate in Sao Paulo, Brazil and was arrested at the Istanbul Airport as soon as he landed on July 3.

Aydın, nicknamed Tosuncuk, who was also sought by an Interpol red notice at Turkey's request, is accused of various crimes, including founding a criminal organization and fraud and faces possible lengthy prison sentences.

He faces charges in courts in Istanbul and Bursa of committing fraud by using information systems, banks, or credit institutions.

After Aydın founded Farm Bank - "Çiftlik Bank" in Turkish - inspired by the FarmVille social media game in 2016, over 3,700 people were allegedly defrauded.

After complaints by thousands of users, a red notice was issued in March 2018 but Aydın disappeared and had been at large for the last two years.

Turkey's Justice Ministry contacted every country where Aydın was allegedly seen, including Uruguay, Brazil, Panama, Honduras, Canada, and Ukraine.

After Aydın was spotted in Brazil, his extradition was requested from Brazil in June 2018. The request was repeated this February.

WORLD World passes 4 mln COVID deaths as Asia battles fresh outbreaks

World passes 4 mln COVID deaths as Asia battles fresh outbreaks
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey sees sharp decline in virus cases thanks to vaccine drive

    Turkey sees sharp decline in virus cases thanks to vaccine drive

  2. Hundreds of carpets color up landscape in southern Antalya

    Hundreds of carpets color up landscape in southern Antalya

  3. Owner raises price of island on sale for two years

    Owner raises price of island on sale for two years

  4. Turkey reports 5,160 new coronavirus cases, 52 more deaths

    Turkey reports 5,160 new coronavirus cases, 52 more deaths

  5. Well done President Tatar

    Well done President Tatar
Recommended
Turkey’s vice president visits Northern Cyprus

Turkey’s vice president visits Northern Cyprus
Turkey to never accept accusations in US report: Official

Turkey to never accept accusations in US report: Official
Turkey strongly condemns assassination of Haitian president

Turkey 'strongly condemns' assassination of Haitian president
Turkish, American fighter jets to carry out NATO air patrols

Turkish, American fighter jets to carry out NATO air patrols
Turkish, US defense heads hold phone call on Afghan airport

Turkish, US defense heads hold phone call on Afghan airport
Owner raises price of island on sale for two years

Owner raises price of island on sale for two years
WORLD World passes 4 mln COVID deaths as Asia battles fresh outbreaks

World passes 4 mln COVID deaths as Asia battles fresh outbreaks

More than four million people have now died from COVID-19, the WHO said on July 7, as many rich nations prepare to loosen restrictions even as countries in Asia battle surging infections.

ECONOMY Algerian LNG vessel to arrive in Turkey on July 9

Algerian LNG vessel to arrive in Turkey on July 9

Algerian energy company Hyproc Shipping's LNG carrier, Lalla Fatma N'Soumer, is due to arrive in Turkey on July 9, according to ship-tracking data on July 7.

SPORTS Turkey embraces young handball player told she can’t play with boys, wear shorts

Turkey embraces young handball player told she can’t play with boys, wear shorts

Turkey has embraced a 13-year-old handballer after an interview where she cries while recalling people telling her she can’t play with boys and wear shorts drew nationwide support for her.