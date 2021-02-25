Turkish court jails 3 in ex-Nissan CEO escape case

  • February 25 2021 09:02:00

Turkish court jails 3 in ex-Nissan CEO escape case

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkish court jails 3 in ex-Nissan CEO escape case

A Turkish court on Feb. 24 handed down jail terms to three people who were accused of aiding former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn’s escape from Japan to Lebanon via an airport in Istanbul.

A private cargo company executive and two pilots, who were charged with "migrant smuggling", got four years and two months in prison each.

Defendant Okan Kösemen, the private cargo company executive, said he had no deliberate intent, calling his involvement "unfortunate".

Pilot Bahri Kutlu Sömek, another defendant in the case, told the court that he would make the same flight if he was tasked once again.

"I did not benefit from this event in any way. If I had an interest, I would not ask my ban on overseas travel to be lifted to work for months, I am a retired person and living on my mother's card," he said, rejecting accusations.

Defendant pilot Noyan Paşin stated that he fulfilled the task given to him by his company and claimed that Carlos Ghosn had passed all the checkpoints in Japan and Istanbul.

He also asserted that there were no legal elements of the migrant smuggling crime.

The court also fined them 31,240 Turkish liras ($4,300) each.

Other defendants Serhat Kahvecioğlu, Özgü Bilge Bayram, and Nesrin Altunalan, were acquitted by the court.

Two flights of two private jets from the Japanese city of Osaka to Atatürk Airport and then Beirut were looked into as part of the investigation.

One of the jets, which took off from Osaka, landed at Atatürk Airport at 5.15 a.m. local time (0215GMT) on Dec. 29, 2019, while the other jet Bombardier Challenger 300 took off from Atatürk Airport for Beirut at 6 a.m. local time (0300GMT) on Dec. 30.

In November 2019, Ghosn was arrested in Japan on charges of corruption during his tenure as chairman of Nissan. Lebanese authorities announced last week he had arrived in the country "legally."

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Low, medium-risk provinces to be allowed to ease curbs first

    Low, medium-risk provinces to be allowed to ease curbs first

  2. Cross-border anti-terror operations are Turkey’s legitimate right: Erdoğan

    Cross-border anti-terror operations are Turkey’s legitimate right: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey hails partnership with Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan

    Turkey hails partnership with Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan

  4. Fear of public transit among people leads to high traffic congestion in Istanbul

    Fear of public transit among people leads to high traffic congestion in Istanbul

  5. Murat Mercan officially appointed as Turkey’s ambassador to US

    Murat Mercan officially appointed as Turkey’s ambassador to US
Recommended
UN recognizes Turkeys success in forestation efforts

UN recognizes Turkey's success in forestation efforts
Turkey remembers victims of 1942 refugee ship disaster

Turkey remembers victims of 1942 refugee ship disaster
Turkey to roll out human rights action plan next Tuesday, says Erdoğan

Turkey to roll out human rights action plan next Tuesday, says Erdoğan
Turkish scientist aims to reintroduce dune crickets to world

Turkish scientist aims to reintroduce dune crickets to world
Overfishing leading to jellyfish invasion, threatening Dolphins in Istanbul Strait

Overfishing leading to jellyfish invasion, threatening Dolphins in Istanbul Strait
Cross-border anti-terror operations are Turkey’s legitimate right: Erdoğan

Cross-border anti-terror operations are Turkey’s legitimate right: Erdoğan
WORLD Biden revokes Trump orders on anarchist cities and more

Biden revokes Trump orders on 'anarchist' cities and more

President Joe Biden on Feb. 24 formally revoked a series of presidential orders and memorandum signed by Donald Trump, including one that sought to cut funding from several cities the 45th president deemed “anarchist” havens and another mandating that federal buildings should be designed in a classical aesthetic.
ECONOMY Turkey to unveil new reform policy in March: Finance chief

Turkey to unveil new reform policy in March: Finance chief

Turkey will unveil details of its new reform policy in the second week of March, the treasury and finance minister said on Feb. 25. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Göztepe edged out Fenerbahçe 1-0 on Feb. 21 in a Turkish Süper Lig game, giving Yellow Canaries a shock defeat.