Turkish couples flock to marriage offices to marry on palindrome date

  • February 04 2022 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Dozens of Turkish couples flocked to marriage offices across the country on Feb. 2 to tie the knot as some couples consider it lucky to marry on a palindrome date.

Since the date of Feb. 2 can be shortened as 2-2-22, which is just too much synchronicity for pattern-lovers, some couples were hoping the day would turn out to be memorable.

With this idea, long queues were formed at the wedding offices in many provinces of Turkey, including Istanbul, Ankara and Antalya.

In Istanbul’s Bağcılar district, 12 couples who chose Feb. 2 with an aim to make their wedding date more special said “yes” to spending a lifetime together in sickness and in health.

In Antalya’s Manavgat district, 20 couples waited in line, who wanted their anniversary to be remembered more, prompting the officials to work intensively throughout the day in order to ensure the weddings.

While 22 couples applied to get married at exactly 02:00 p.m. in the southern province of Mersin’s Silifke district, Mayor Sadık Altunok collectively officiated the marriage of those who applied, not one by one.

Altunok also presented Turkish writer Doğan Cüceloğlu’s book, “Before Marriage,” with various gifts to newly-wed couples.

“We believe in the power of numbers. It is a date that is hard to forget. We are very happy to have our wedding on such a date,” said the Eda and Hayri Özkan couple, speaking to İhlas News Agency after their wedding.

For those who missed Feb. 2, a new palindrome day will occur in 18 days on Feb. 22, when the date flips to 22-2-22.

