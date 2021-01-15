Turkish couple lives on boat for 6 years

  • January 15 2021 09:10:24

Turkish couple lives on boat for 6 years

BALIKESİR
Turkish couple lives on boat for 6 years

A married couple in the town of Bandırma in Turkey’s northwestern Balıkesir province sold their home to rent a boat and spend the four seasons at sea.

55-year-old Hükümsür and 50-year-old Zümrüt Canarslan decided to live on a boat when Hükümsür retired six years ago.

Selling their home and renting a 1989 model boat dubbed “Baray” for 10 years, the couple has been living at sea for six years.

The boat has a bedroom, a kitchen, a bathroom and a toilet on the ground floor.

The couple spend their time near the town of Marmaris in Muğla province and the bays around there.

Coming to Bandırma to see their two daughters, Hükümsür told Anadolu Agency they have been living with normal home standards on the boat.

“We will spend the winter in Bandirma. We will be here until April. We live in a beautiful region, in nature. Sometimes we visit the Greek islands.

“Just like all sailors, we dream of voyaging on an ocean. We want to go to at least the Canary Islands,” he added.

His wife, Zümrüt, said she is happy to be living on the sea.

“We are very happy on our 12-meter-long boat, in our blue world,” she said.

She added that her husband is a professional captain and she holds an amateur mariner certificate, which allows her to navigate her own boat.

Noting that they are not “land people,” she said they chose to live on a boat, which is no different than living in a home, to be nested on the sea.

“The landscape we live in is gorgeous. We have always dreamed of oceans,” she said. “We live a small but happy life on out boat. We are free because we can travel anywhere.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey rolls out mass COVID-19 vaccination

    Turkey rolls out mass COVID-19 vaccination

  2. Turkey's ski resort listed as top European destination

    Turkey's ski resort listed as top European destination

  3. Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to deepen ties

    Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to deepen ties

  4. President Erdoğan rebuffs 'pressure' by social media companies

    President Erdoğan rebuffs 'pressure' by social media companies

  5. Turkey urges ‘review’ of US sanction decision over S-400s

    Turkey urges ‘review’ of US sanction decision over S-400s
Recommended
MHP leader lends support to Erdoğan’s efforts to expand support to People’s Alliance

MHP leader lends support to Erdoğan’s efforts to expand support to People’s Alliance
Ankara, UN ink pact to help women, children

Ankara, UN ink pact to help women, children
Turkey records sixth warmest December in 2020

Turkey records sixth warmest December in 2020
Turkey inaugurates new consulate building in Pakistan

Turkey inaugurates new consulate building in Pakistan
President Erdoğan gets COVID-19 vaccine

President Erdoğan gets COVID-19 vaccine
Turkey’s southeastern district aims to charm tourists with Twin Waterfalls

Turkey’s southeastern district aims to charm tourists with Twin Waterfalls
WORLD German virus cases top 2 million as Merkel urges tougher shutdown

German virus cases top 2 million as Merkel urges tougher shutdown

Germany’s total coronavirus cases topped two million on Jan. 15, as Chancellor Angela Merkel pushed for a "significant" tightening of restrictions to slow the infection rate.

ECONOMY Turkey should see post-virus turn to draw investment: OECD official

Turkey should see post-virus turn to draw investment: OECD official

Turkey should see the post-pandemic period as an opportunity to encourage foreign and domestic investment through stronger public governance, said an official from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
SPORTS Fenerbahçe move to quarterfinals in Turkish Cup

Fenerbahçe move to quarterfinals in Turkish Cup

Fenerbahçe advanced to the quarterfinals in the Ziraat Turkish Cup after defeating Kasımpaşa 1-0 at home on Jan. 14. 