Turkish contractors eye lucrative projects in Iraq

ANKARA

Turkish contractors are focusing on a wide range of projects in Iraq, including power plants and factories, residential buildings, transportation infrastructure projects, water supply and treatment centers.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat recently met with his Iraqi counterpart, Atheer Dawood Salman Al Ghurairi, to discuss bilateral trade, logistics and investments as well as projects that Turkish contractors may undertake in this country.

To date, Turkish construction firms have undertaken 1,130 projects in Iraq, amounting to a total of $35.3 billion, Bolat said.

Bolat stated that in the coming period, Turkish contractors may take part in new and comprehensive developments, particularly the Development Road Project.

The minister said that he and his counterpart engaged in a constructive dialogue regarding the removal of technical and customs barriers to mutual trade.

Bolat emphasized that they demonstrated a strong commitment to enhancing trade and economic relations between the two countries during the meeting.

He also announced that the protocols aimed at improving trade with Iraq would be evaluated at the "Türkiye-Iraq Economic and Trade Joint Committee's 2nd Term Meeting," which is planned to be held in Baghdad this year.

Under the coordination of the Trade Ministry and with the organization of the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) and the General Secretariat of the Istanbul Minerals and Metals Exporters' Associations (İMMİB), a trade delegation is planned to visit Erbil from May 25 to 29, according to Bolat.