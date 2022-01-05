Turkish contractors assume $29.3 bln worth of projects abroad

  • January 05 2022 07:00:00

Turkish contractors assume $29.3 bln worth of projects abroad

ANKARA
Turkish contractors assume $29.3 bln worth of projects abroad

Turkish construction companies boosted their revenues from the projects they assumed in foreign countries to $29.3 billion last year from $15.2 billion in 2020, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş has said.

To date, local contractors have earned as much as $451.5 billion from more than 11,000 projects they have undertaken in 113 nations, Muş said at a meeting in Ankara on Jan. 4.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, revenues of Turkish construction firms from such operations declined by 20 percent in 2020 compared with the previous year to around $15 billion. However, even though those adverse effects from the pandemic continued in 2021, Turkish companies managed to almost double their revenues from projects abroad,” the minister added.

Muş noted that some of the works the Turkish contracting firms carried out in 2021 were not included in those numbers and when they are added, the actual the value of the projects they assumed would exceed $30 billion, a figure close to the record $31 billion of revenues in 2012 and 2013.

Turkish contractors have increased their presence in the Sub Saharan countries, but Russia is still the top market for local companies as they undertook $11.2 billion worth of developments there last year alone, the minister said.

Iraq was the second largest market at $3.6 billion worth of projects assumed in 2021, Muş added, noting that the government targets to improve dialogue and relations with this country to create more business opportunities for Turkish construction companies.

“Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Algeria remained among the top 10 markets for local contractors last year,” he said.

According to Muş, over the past 15 years, the worth of projects the Turkish contractors in foreign countries carried out averaged $23 billion and they generated around $650 million in construction service revenues.

The minister also noted that those works create jobs, which generate remittances, and boost construction material exports, contributing to the country’s economy.

The industry targets to undertake $30 billion worth of projects abroad in 2022, said Erdal Eren, the chair of the Turkish Contractors’ Association. “In the medium-term the target is to boost those revenues to $50 billion,” he added.

Turkey,

ARTS & LIFE Rare leopard captured in northern Iraq

Rare leopard captured in northern Iraq
MOST POPULAR

  1. Photos of Turkish-origin scientists may appear on new euros

    Photos of Turkish-origin scientists may appear on new euros

  2. MHP leader warns Greece against ‘testing’ Turkey

    MHP leader warns Greece against ‘testing’ Turkey

  3. Turkish economy left worst behind, says Erdoğan

    Turkish economy left worst behind, says Erdoğan

  4. People over 60 at risk, health minister warns

    People over 60 at risk, health minister warns

  5. CHP leader slams gov’t over price hikes

    CHP leader slams gov’t over price hikes
Recommended
Companies’ FX assets rise in October 2021

Companies’ FX assets rise in October 2021
Finance minister vows to bring inflation down

Finance minister vows to bring inflation down
PMI inches up to 52.1 in December

PMI inches up to 52.1 in December
Troubled Evergrande suspends share trading again

Troubled Evergrande suspends share trading again
Tesla delivered almost 1 mln cars globally last year

Tesla delivered almost 1 mln cars globally last year
CES tech fair preparing to draw crowds as COVID surges

CES tech fair preparing to draw crowds as COVID surges
WORLD Russia and Iran want to return to an era where the great powers decide: Op-ed

Russia and Iran want to return to an era where the great powers decide: Op-ed

Russian identity in the USSR was always the same as Soviet, and the Russian SFSR was the only republic of fifteen that did not have its own institutions. Russian nationalism has always therefore been unsure of what constitutes “Russia.” Is the territory of the former USSR the same as “historic Russia” as President Vladimir Putin recently said, or is “Russia” the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Russian-Belarusian union, Russian World, or Eurasia Economic Union? Most likely Russian nationalists see all of them as “Russia.”
ECONOMY Companies’ FX assets rise in October 2021

Companies’ FX assets rise in October 2021

According to the data from the foreign exchange assets and liabilities of non-financial companies, assets increased by $5.47 billion while liabilities decreased by $382 million in October 2021, compared with September 2021, the Turkish Central Bank has announced.
SPORTS Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Earning road victories against other top NBA teams is quickly becoming a habit for Golden State.