Turkish consumer confidence up in January

ANKARA

The consumer confidence index, which has a measuring range between 0 and 200, increased from 68.9 in December 2021 to 73.2 in January, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Jan. 21.

In the monthly consumer tendency surveys, which are carried out by TÜİK and the Turkish Central Bank, consumers’ assessments and expectations on financial standing and general economic situation, also their expenditure and saving tendencies are measured.

All sub-indices climbed up in the month. The general economic situation expectation index in the next 12-month period increased from 66.7 to 74.5.

The index measuring the financial situation expectation over the next 12 months went up from 65.2 to 71.3.

The financial situation of household index at present compared with last year went up from 54.1 to 56.1 in the month.

Assessment on spending money on durable goods index over the next 12 months compared to the past 12-month period, which was 89.6 in December 2021, was 90.9 this month.

The consumer confidence index is calculated from survey results and evaluated within a range of 0-200, indicating an optimistic outlook when the index is above 100 and a pessimistic one when it is below 100.​​​​​​