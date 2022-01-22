Turkish consumer confidence up in January

  • January 22 2022 07:00:00

Turkish consumer confidence up in January

ANKARA
Turkish consumer confidence up in January

The consumer confidence index, which has a measuring range between 0 and 200, increased from 68.9 in December 2021 to 73.2 in January, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Jan. 21.

In the monthly consumer tendency surveys, which are carried out by TÜİK and the Turkish Central Bank, consumers’ assessments and expectations on financial standing and general economic situation, also their expenditure and saving tendencies are measured.

All sub-indices climbed up in the month. The general economic situation expectation index in the next 12-month period increased from 66.7 to 74.5.

The index measuring the financial situation expectation over the next 12 months went up from 65.2 to 71.3.

The financial situation of household index at present compared with last year went up from 54.1 to 56.1 in the month.
Assessment on spending money on durable goods index over the next 12 months compared to the past 12-month period, which was 89.6 in December 2021, was 90.9 this month.

The consumer confidence index is calculated from survey results and evaluated within a range of 0-200, indicating an optimistic outlook when the index is above 100 and a pessimistic one when it is below 100.​​​​​​

Turkey, Economy,

SPORTS Stage set in Süper Lig for Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor clash

Stage set in Süper Lig for Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor clash
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey gears up mediation efforts between Ukraine, Russia

    Turkey gears up mediation efforts between Ukraine, Russia

  2. Three opposition leaders meet to discuss return to parliamentary system

    Three opposition leaders meet to discuss return to parliamentary system

  3. BioNTech recipients to be given Turkovac shots: Minister

    BioNTech recipients to be given Turkovac shots: Minister

  4. Number of cases may peak during holiday, experts warn

    Number of cases may peak during holiday, experts warn

  5. Turkish, Israeli FMs talk over phone amid rapprochement steps

    Turkish, Israeli FMs talk over phone amid rapprochement steps
Recommended
Regulator laying ground for EV charging stations

Regulator laying ground for EV charging stations
Airbus cancels Qatar plane order in feud

Airbus cancels Qatar plane order in feud
Netflix stung by slowing subscriber growth

Netflix stung by slowing subscriber growth
Botaş lowers gas flow to industry, power stations

Botaş lowers gas flow to industry, power stations
More than 109,000 new companies established

More than 109,000 new companies established
Non-hydro renewables overtake hydro for first time

Non-hydro renewables overtake hydro for first time
WORLD Tonga volcano eruption was like ’atomic bomb’

Tonga volcano eruption was like ’atomic bomb’

Tonga’s volcanic eruption felt like an "atomic bomb" that shook "the whole island", an aid worker told AFP on Jan.21, as the Pacific nation raced to address a drinking water shortage.
ECONOMY Non-hydro renewables overtake hydro for first time

Non-hydro renewables overtake hydro for first time

Non-hydro renewable generation, which includes wind, solar and bioenergy, has doubled in Turkey since 2017, and overtook hydropower for the first time, according to a report released by Britain-based think tank Ember.
SPORTS Stage set in Süper Lig for Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor clash

Stage set in Süper Lig for Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor clash

Week 23 action in the Turkish Süper Lig pits Galatasaray against Trabzonspor on Jan. 23, with both sides needing a victory, but for very different reasons.