Turkish consumer confidence declines in March

ISTANBUL

Consumer confidence in Türkiye declined in March, with the index falling 0.8 percent from the previous month to 85, after a 2.3 percent rise in February.

Readings below 100 indicate pessimism, while values above 100 reflect optimism.

The survey, conducted jointly by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) and the Central Bank, showed on March 23 that households’ current financial situation improved by 2 percent, following a stronger 4.6 percent increase in February.

Expectations for household finances over the next 12 months fell 1.3 percent, reversing February’s 4.2 percent gain.

The outlook for the general economic situation dropped more sharply, down 2.9 percent compared to a slight 0.1 percent decline previously.

Meanwhile, households’ assessment of spending on durable goods over the next year slipped 0.5 percent in March, after rising 1.3 percent in February.