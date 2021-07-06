Turkish consul general in St Petersburg, Russia dies

  • July 06 2021 09:29:00

Turkish consul general in St Petersburg, Russia dies

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish consul general in St Petersburg, Russia dies

Mehmet Ferhan Yorulmaz, Turkey’s consul general in St. Petersburg, Russia, has passed away, the country's foreign minister announced on July 5.

"Unfortunately, we lost our dear colleague Mehmet Ferhan Yorulmaz, Consul General of St. Petersburg, today. I wish Allah's mercy on our late Consul General, my condolences and patience to his family and (foreign affairs) community," Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu wrote on Twitter.

Born in 1964, Yorulmaz graduated with a degree in public administration from Middle East Technical University (ODTU) in the Turkish capital Ankara, according to the Foreign Ministry.

After joining the ministry in 1993, Yorulmaz served in such units as the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), overseas promotion, diplomatic archive, and information processing as well as at Turkey’s representations in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Athens, Ashgabat (Turkmenistan), Sydney, Podgorica (Montenegro), and Mashhad (Iran).

He began serving last October at Turkey’s Consulate General in the port city of St. Petersburg.

WORLD Contact lost with passenger plane in Russia’s Far East

Contact lost with passenger plane in Russia’s Far East
MOST POPULAR

  1. New #MeToo movement echoes in Turkey’s entertainment world

    New #MeToo movement echoes in Turkey’s entertainment world

  2. Apologizing politician

    Apologizing politician

  3. Turkey formulating new law on water management: Erdoğan

    Turkey formulating new law on water management: Erdoğan

  4. Local tourists flock Aegean coasts as curfews end

    Local tourists flock Aegean coasts as curfews end

  5. Thousands flock to beaches amid ongoing mucilage cleaning efforts

    Thousands flock to beaches amid ongoing mucilage cleaning efforts
Recommended
Turkish family attacked in German city of Lubeck

Turkish family attacked in German city of Lubeck
Police start to question founder of Çiftlik Bank

Police start to question founder of Çiftlik Bank
Turkey to reopen schools in September, minister says

Turkey to reopen schools in September, minister says

Turkish intelligence nabs top FETÖ terrorist in C Asia: Erdoğan

Turkish intelligence nabs top FETÖ terrorist in C Asia: Erdoğan
Pandemic led treasure hunters to carry out illegal excavations

Pandemic led treasure hunters to carry out illegal excavations
Local tourists flock Aegean coasts as curfews end

Local tourists flock Aegean coasts as curfews end
WORLD Contact lost with passenger plane in Russia’s Far East

Contact lost with passenger plane in Russia’s Far East

Contact has been lost with a passenger plane carrying more than two dozen people in Russia’s Far Eastern peninsula of Kamchatka, local officials said on July 6.

ECONOMY Women collective gets support from FAO for local food products

Women collective gets support from FAO for local food products

A woman collective in the eastern Black Sea province of Giresun has taken support from the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to produce hazelnut products, jam and cornflour using heirloom seeds.

SPORTS Traditional oil wrestling festival to kick off this weekend

Traditional oil wrestling festival to kick off this weekend

The traditional Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling competition, which is considered Turkey’s longest-running sports event, will start this weekend for the 660th time in the northwestern province of Edirne after a year of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.