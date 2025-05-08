Turkish companies set their sight on 2030 World Cup

ISTANBUL
Turkish companies are looking to secure a share of the investments and significant spending planned for the 2030 World Cup, which will be hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

Construction companies are sending delegations to Spain, while workshops have been held in Portugal.

The special focus, however, falls on Morocco. There are great opportunities for Turkish companies in Morocco, stemming from the preparations for the World Cup, according to Adnan Aslan, president of the Steel Exporters' Association.

In Morocco, the existing high-speed train is being extended by 200 kilometers, new stadiums are being built and hotel and residence constructions are set to begin, he noted.

Türkiye exported 150,000 tons of steel to Morocco in 2024, however, with the momentum from the World Cup, this figure has already exceeded 291,000 tons in the first three months of this year, according to Aslan.

There is significant demand from Morocco for construction, building materials, and hardware, said Çetin Tecdelioğlu at the Istanbul Minerals and Metals Exporters' Association (İMMİB).

"We are sending building materials, furniture and hardware companies to explore opportunities," he said.

The furniture sector is also hopeful that the upcoming event will boost business.

“Furniture exports to Morocco will quadruple in 2027, 2028 and 2029. I anticipate that our exports will exceed $ 250 million,” said Ahmet Güleç, president of the Federation of Furniture Association (MOSFED).

The renovation of existing stadiums or the construction of new ones in the cities hosting the 2030 World Cup in Spain undoubtedly presents a significant opportunity for Turkish contracting companies, according to Ebru Özdemir, president of the DEİK Türkiye-Spain Business Council.

 

