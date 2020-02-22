Turkish coastguard rescues 10 irregular migrants

  • February 22 2020 11:29:02

İZMİR
AA Photo

The Turkish coastguard rescued 10 irregular migrants early on Feb. 22, who were illegally attempting to cross to Europe through the Aegean Sea.

State-run Anadolu Agency reported on Feb. 22 that a boat belonging to the coast guard were dispatched to Aegean province of İzmir's Dikili district, where they were seen to be stranded on rocks.

The rescued migrants included nine Somalians and one Afghan. They were sent to the provincial migration office afterward.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants trying to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The illegal migration trend gained momentum with unrest in the Middle East, especially since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

 

Recommended
Turkey hails US-Taliban truce

Turkey hails US-Taliban truce
First space training center to open in northwestern Turkey

First space training center to open in northwestern Turkey
Ankara slams Israels Netanyahu over illegal settlement announcement

Ankara slams Israel's Netanyahu over illegal settlement announcement
Turkey’s vice president receives Japanese envoy

Turkey’s vice president receives Japanese envoy
Erdoğan urges Putin to rein in Syria, end human crisis

Erdoğan urges Putin to rein in Syria, end human crisis
Public awareness key in fight against climate change: UNDP

Public awareness key in fight against climate change: UNDP
WORLD Key facts: Coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Key facts: Coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

China reported a sharp decrease in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Feb. 22 but a doubling of infections in South Korea and 10 new cases in Iran added to unease about its rapid spread and global reach.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused intl flights

Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused int'l flights

Turkey's national flag carrier said it will increase the weekly frequency of direct flights from international destinations to the country's tourism centers by 18 percent in 2020.
SPORTS Netherlands stun Turkey in EuroBasket 2021 quals

Netherlands stun Turkey in EuroBasket 2021 quals

The Turkish National Basketball Team on Feb. 21 faced an unexpected loss to the Netherlands by 65-72 in the capital Ankara, making a disappointing start to the FIBA EuroBasket 2021 qualifiers.