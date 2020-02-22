Turkish coastguard rescues 10 irregular migrants

İZMİR

AA Photo

The Turkish coastguard rescued 10 irregular migrants early on Feb. 22, who were illegally attempting to cross to Europe through the Aegean Sea.

State-run Anadolu Agency reported on Feb. 22 that a boat belonging to the coast guard were dispatched to Aegean province of İzmir's Dikili district, where they were seen to be stranded on rocks.

The rescued migrants included nine Somalians and one Afghan. They were sent to the provincial migration office afterward.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants trying to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The illegal migration trend gained momentum with unrest in the Middle East, especially since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011.