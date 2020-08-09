Turkish Coast Guard rescues 9 asylum seekers

  • August 09 2020 09:22:07

Turkish Coast Guard rescues 9 asylum seekers

MUĞLA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Coast Guard rescues 9 asylum seekers

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued on Aug. 8 nine asylum seekers who were pushed back by the Greek side into Turkish waters off the Aegean coast, according to security sources.

The coast guard team was dispatched to the area after asylum seekers asked for help in the Bodrum district of southwestern Muğla province.

Asylum seekers were taken to the Turkish shore on a coast guard boat before being transferred to the provincial migration office.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The country opened its gates earlier this year to irregular migrants seeking to cross to Europe, accusing the EU of failing to keep its promises under a 2016 migrant deal.

Turkey hosts nearly 4 million Syrians, more than any other country in the world.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ship carrying ammonium nitrate behind Beirut blast passed through Istanbul

    Ship carrying ammonium nitrate behind Beirut blast passed through Istanbul

  2. Turkey's health minister accepts wear-a-mask challenge

    Turkey's health minister accepts wear-a-mask challenge

  3. Only heir of Turkey’s ‘queen of brothels’ dies

    Only heir of Turkey’s ‘queen of brothels’ dies

  4. Facebook launches its new TikTok clone

    Facebook launches its new TikTok clone

  5. Ex-Saudi intelligence official alleges Riyadh sent hit squad to kill him

    Ex-Saudi intelligence official alleges Riyadh sent hit squad to kill him
Recommended
Turkish witnesses in Beirut recall shock of explosion

Turkish witnesses in Beirut recall shock of explosion
Turkish soldier killed in Northern Iraq operation

Turkish soldier killed in Northern Iraq operation
Turkey condemns terror attacks in Burkina Faso, Somalia

Turkey condemns terror attacks in Burkina Faso, Somalia
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits southeastern Turkey

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits southeastern Turkey
Turkeys health minister accepts wear-a-mask challenge

Turkey's health minister accepts wear-a-mask challenge

Turkey, Turkish Cyprus do not condone theft of rights in E Med

Turkey, Turkish Cyprus 'do not condone theft of rights in E Med'
WORLD Nagasaki marks 75 years since atomic bombing Nagasaki marks

Nagasaki marks 75 years since atomic bombing Nagasaki marks

The Japanese city of Nagasaki on Aug. 9 commemorates the 75th anniversary of its destruction by a U.S. atomic bomb, with the coronavirus pandemic forcing a scaling back of ceremonies.    
ECONOMY Turkish firm enters worlds leading cybersecurity list

Turkish firm enters world's leading cybersecurity list

Turkish tech firm Kron on Aug. 6 was listed as a leader in the field of cybersecurity, according to the latest report of a major international research and advisory company.
SPORTS Galatasaray complied with financial targets: UEFA

Galatasaray complied with financial targets: UEFA

European football's governing body said on Aug. 7 that Turkish football club Galatasaray complied with financial targets for last season. 