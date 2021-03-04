Turkish cinema to be introduced at Berlin Film Festival

ISTANBUL

Turkish cinema will take its place at the 71st Berlin International Film Festival, one of Europe’s leading film festivals.

This year’s Berlinale is being organized in two sections, for the sector representatives online on March 1-5 and for audiences on June 9-20, due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.



Films shot in 2020 and feature-length fiction and documentary films under production will be displayed during the European Film Market Turkey section.

Also, Foreign Film Production Support in Turkey will be introduced to international film professionals. A new cinema law entered into force in Turkey, enabling support of up to 30 percent of the amount that foreign filmmakers spend in Turkey.



During the festival, Turkey’s increasing competitiveness in the industry and its natural film plateau will be underlined.

Among the jury members of the main contest, where 15 films will compete for the grand prize this year, are Mohammad Rasoulof, Nadav Lapid, Adina Pintilie, Ildiko Enyedi, Gianfranco Rosi and Jasmila Zbanic, who won the Golden Bear in previous years.



The Turkish movie “School Haircut,” directed by Ferit Karahan and produced by Kanat Doğramacı, will be shown in the festival’s Panorama section.