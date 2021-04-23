Turkish chess players earn international master titles

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish national chess players Can Durak and Özgün Şahin have each earned their FIDE Master (FM) titles.

In a statement on April 22, the Turkish Chess Federation (TSF) said Durak, who is a teen chess player, had a 62 ELO rating in an ongoing chess tournament, IM Rujna Zora 3 in Serbia in April.

The TSF said Durak beat the 2,300 ELO rating in the tournament to earn his FM title.

Şahin also bagged the master title from the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

Similar to Durak, Şahin beat the 2,300 rating after having a 24.4 ELO rating at the Vladimir Bato Kontic Memorial tournament in Montenegro this month.

The FIDE Master title is one of the prestigious international chess titles.

The highest FIDE rank is Grandmaster (GM), with famed Norwegian player Magnus Carlsen earning the title in 2004.