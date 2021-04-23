Turkish chess players earn international master titles

  • April 23 2021 09:33:00

Turkish chess players earn international master titles

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish chess players earn international master titles

Turkish national chess players Can Durak and Özgün Şahin have each earned their FIDE Master (FM) titles. 

In a statement on April 22, the Turkish Chess Federation (TSF) said Durak, who is a teen chess player, had a 62 ELO rating in an ongoing chess tournament, IM Rujna Zora 3 in Serbia in April.

The TSF said Durak beat the 2,300 ELO rating in the tournament to earn his FM title.

Şahin also bagged the master title from the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

Similar to Durak, Şahin beat the 2,300 rating after having a 24.4 ELO rating at the Vladimir Bato Kontic Memorial tournament in Montenegro this month.

The FIDE Master title is one of the prestigious international chess titles.

The highest FIDE rank is Grandmaster (GM), with famed Norwegian player Magnus Carlsen earning the title in 2004.

Turkey, Masters,

TURKEY Turkey issues warrant for missing crypto founder

Turkey issues warrant for missing crypto founder
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s weather to change permanently in future, warns academic

    Istanbul’s weather to change permanently in future, warns academic

  2. Turkish crypto founder flees with reported $2 bln

    Turkish crypto founder flees with reported $2 bln

  3. Turkish Airlines to resume flights from UK, Denmark

    Turkish Airlines to resume flights from UK, Denmark

  4. Turkey extends weekend lockdown amid rise in virus cases

    Turkey extends weekend lockdown amid rise in virus cases

  5. Turkey marks April 23 under COVID-19 restrictions

    Turkey marks April 23 under COVID-19 restrictions
Recommended
Turkish wrestler Taha Akgül wins European championship

Turkish wrestler Taha Akgül wins European championship
Super League in ruins as clubs pull out

Super League in ruins as clubs pull out
Breakaway European football league blasted in Turkey

Breakaway European football league blasted in Turkey
Twelve European clubs announce launch of disputed Super League

Twelve European clubs announce launch of disputed Super League
Fenerbahçe come from behind to beat Başakşehir 2-1

Fenerbahçe come from behind to beat Başakşehir 2-1
Spanish cyclist Gallego wins Cycling Tour of Turkey

Spanish cyclist Gallego wins Cycling Tour of Turkey
WORLD World leaders pledge climate cooperation despite other rifts

World leaders pledge climate cooperation despite other rifts

The leaders of Russia and China put aside their raw-worded disputes with U.S. President Joe Biden on April 22 long enough to pledge international cooperation on cutting climate-wrecking coal and petroleum emissions in a livestreamed summit showcasing America’s return to the fight against global warming.
ECONOMY Turkish crypto founder flees with reported $2 bln

Turkish crypto founder flees with reported $2 bln

Turkish prosecutors on April 22 opened an investigation after the Istanbul-based founder of a cryptocurrency exchange platform shut down his site and fled the country with a reported $2 billion in investors’ assets.
SPORTS Turkish chess players earn international master titles

Turkish chess players earn international master titles

Turkish national chess players Can Durak and Özgün Şahin have each earned their FIDE Master (FM) titles. 