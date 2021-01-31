Turkish charity dispatches aid to Rohingya refugees

  • January 31 2021 10:30:00

Turkish charity dispatches aid to Rohingya refugees

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish charity dispatches aid to Rohingya refugees

A Turkish relief agency on Jan. 30 dispatched aid packages to Rohingya refugees in the southeastern Cox's Bazaar district of Bangladesh.

Istanbul-based Humanitarian Relief Foundation (İHH) sent packages of food and supplies for winter to 44,825 refugees who fled the genocide being committed in Myanmar.

In a statement, İHH said that it distributed food packages containing legumes, pasta, dates and local beverages to 22,450 people in need.

A total of 22,375 people were provided with winter clothing and blankets.

The Rohingya, described by the U.N. as the world's most persecuted people, have faced heightened fears of attack since dozens were killed in communal violence in 2012.

According to Amnesty International, more than 750,000 Rohingya refugees, mostly women and children, fled Myanmar and crossed into Bangladesh after Myanmar forces launched a crackdown on the minority Muslim community in August 2017, pushing the number of persecuted people in Bangladesh above 1.2 million.

Turkey, IHH,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey draws 12.7 mln tourists in 2020 amid pandemic

    Turkey draws 12.7 mln tourists in 2020 amid pandemic

  2. Weekend curfew in effect across Turkey

    Weekend curfew in effect across Turkey

  3. Turkish president meets Guinea-Bissau, Senegal leaders

    Turkish president meets Guinea-Bissau, Senegal leaders

  4. Minister meets Hollywood stars, visits movie set in resort city

    Minister meets Hollywood stars, visits movie set in resort city

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 25,865 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,470,901

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 25,865 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,470,901
Recommended
UK variant of COVID-19 found in several Turkish cities, says health minister

UK variant of COVID-19 found in several Turkish cities, says health minister
Exploratory talks with Greece important step: Turkish presidential spokesperson

Exploratory talks with Greece 'important step': Turkish presidential spokesperson
Turkish foreign minister due in Northern Cyprus on Feb 1

Turkish foreign minister due in Northern Cyprus on Feb 1
Turkey congratulates new German ruling party head

Turkey congratulates new German ruling party head
Senior FETÖ member nabbed in Turkish capital

Senior FETÖ member nabbed in Turkish capital
Former Turkish minister dead at 104

Former Turkish minister dead at 104
WORLD WHO probe team visits Wuhan market at heart of first virus outbreak

WHO probe team visits Wuhan market at heart of first virus outbreak

A team of WHO experts investigating the origins of COVID-19 visited a market in Wuhan on Jan. 31 where one of the first reported clusters of infections emerged over a year ago.
ECONOMY Virus measures to back tourism recovery in 2021: Expert

Virus measures to back tourism recovery in 2021: Expert

Turkish tourism can catch up to pre-pandemic levels if the country continues measures enhancing trust and confidence for tourists, according to the former secretary-general of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).
SPORTS Trabzonspor snap up Greek midfielder Bakasetas

Trabzonspor snap up Greek midfielder Bakasetas

Süper Lig side Trabzonspor on Jan. 30 announced the signing of Greek midfielder Anastasios Bakasetas.