Turkish Central Bank's reserves climb to $92 bln in May

  • June 28 2021 10:35:24

ANKARA
The Turkish Central Bank’s reserves amounted to $92 billion at the end of May, according to data released on June 28. 

Total reserve assets saw a monthly increase of 4.6%, according to the bank’s international reserves and foreign currency liquidity report.

Foreign currency reserves-  in convertible foreign currencies- totaled $46.5 billion, up 2.3% on a monthly basis.

The bank’s gold reserves- including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold swapped- swelled 7.4% from April to reach $43.9 billion.

The bank’s reserves also posted an increase from $90.9 billion at the end of May 2020.

Turkey, Economy,

ECONOMY

Turkish Central Bank's reserves climb to $92 bln in May

