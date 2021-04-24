Turkish Central Bank to continue monetary tightening: Governor

  • April 24 2021 09:27:00

Turkish Central Bank to continue monetary tightening: Governor

ISTANBUL
Turkish Central Bank to continue monetary tightening: Governor

The Turkish Central Bank will continue monetary tightening until mid-term inflation target of 5% is achieved, its governor said at a joint broadcast of prominent TV channels on late on April 23. 

Pointing to an interest rate above the inflation figure, Şahap Kavcıoğlu said he will focus on reducing inflation.

The central bank will take measures for credit expansion while setting a balance for household, real sector and investors, he stated.

Over a question about alleged $128 billion deficit in the Central Bank's foreign exchange reserves, Kavcıoğlu said the claim is untrue.

He recalled the coronavirus pandemic crisis appeared abruptly in 2020 and countries closed doors.

Portfolio investments decreased on a global scale and Turkey's share surely narrowed, Kavcıoğlu noted.

He also recalled that financial measures to fight the pandemic totaled $16 trillion and budget expansions by central banks reached $10 trillion.

As of the end of 2020, the real sector's foreign exchange position deficit was $208 billion but it decreased to $157 billion. This was met by reserves or transactions by the Central Bank, he said.

If the Central Bank had not met the foreign currency demand during the pandemic, the country would be facing difficulties, he said.

Mentioning foreigners' capital outflows, he underlined: "We may discuss various topics in Turkey, but everyone knows that they can bring their money to Turkey or withdraw from Turkey whenever they want.”

He added Turkey will make reserves permanent and better implement system that finances production and exports.​​​​​​​

Economy, monetary policy,

WORLD ASEAN leaders meet Myanmar coup leader amid killings

ASEAN leaders meet Myanmar coup leader amid killings
MOST POPULAR

  1. Minister warns of tighter restrictions against coronavirus

    Minister warns of tighter restrictions against coronavirus

  2. Turkish, US presidents agree on greater cooperation

    Turkish, US presidents agree on greater cooperation

  3. Sinkholes fill Turkey’s breadbasket in drought

    Sinkholes fill Turkey’s breadbasket in drought

  4. Rich historical sites in southeast Turkey draw tourists

    Rich historical sites in southeast Turkey draw tourists

  5. Turkey seeks arrest of missing crypto boss over huge fraud

    Turkey seeks arrest of missing crypto boss over huge fraud
Recommended
Turkey blocks bank accounts of Vebitcoin

Turkey blocks bank accounts of Vebitcoin
Turkish crypto founder flees with reported $2 bln

Turkish crypto founder flees with reported $2 bln
Turkish Banking Association elects new chairman

Turkish Banking Association elects new chairman
Turkish Airlines to resume flights from UK, Denmark

Turkish Airlines to resume flights from UK, Denmark
Turkey’s home appliance sales soared in first quarter

Turkey’s home appliance sales soared in first quarter
Alamos Gold to file $1 billion claim against Turkey

Alamos Gold to file $1 billion claim against Turkey
WORLD ASEAN leaders meet Myanmar coup leader amid killings

ASEAN leaders meet Myanmar coup leader amid killings

Southeast Asian leaders met Myanmar’s top general and coup leader in an emergency summit in Indonesia on April 24 and were expected to press calls for an end to violence by security forces that has left hundreds of protesters dead as well as the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other political detainees.
ECONOMY Turkey blocks bank accounts of Vebitcoin

Turkey blocks bank accounts of Vebitcoin

Turkish financial crimes watchdog on late on April 23 blocked all bank accounts of cryptocurrency exchange platform Vebitcoin in the country.
SPORTS Turkish chess players earn international master titles

Turkish chess players earn international master titles

Turkish national chess players Can Durak and Özgün Şahin have each earned their FIDE Master (FM) titles. 