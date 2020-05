Turkish Central Bank boosts swap auction limit

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Central Bank on May 22 boosted its lira swap sale limits from 40% to 50%, according to banking sources.

The bank increased the limit of the swap auctions in the Turkish Lira Swap Market for Foreign Exchange, as per a directive it sent to lenders.

Thus, the banks' flexibility in Turkish lira and foreign currency liquidity management will have further increased.

The decision will be implemented starting May 27.