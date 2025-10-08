Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

ISTANBUL

Several Turkish actors, singers and influencers were taken to the gendarmerie headquarters in Istanbul on Oct. 8 to give statements and provide blood samples as part of a narcotics investigation led by the chief prosecutor’s office.

Those called in for questioning included actors Demet Evgar, Özge Özpirinçci, Mert Yazıcıoğlu, Kaan Yıldırım, Kubilay Aka, Berrak Tüzünataç and Meriç Aral; singers Hadise Açıkgöz and İrem Derici; and influencers Duygu Özaslan and the couple Dilan and Engin Polat.

The high-profile nature of the list has drawn intense media scrutiny and public speculation, though officials have released few details about the scope of the operation.

Dilan Polat’s lawyer, Sevinç Horoz, said her client had previously undergone testing that confirmed she had not used drugs. “If this is deemed insufficient, we are ready to submit [a test] again. It is impossible to understand what happened,” she said.

The couple had been told the investigation was initiated based on a tip, Horoz added, though they were not informed of its specifics.

Among those named in the new probe is Berrak Tüzünataç, who was sentenced to 20 months in prison in 2017 for drug use. The operation list also reportedly includes actors Birce Akalay, Metin Akdülger and Ceren Moray; singer Ziynet Sali; lawyer Feyza Altun and influencer sisters Derin and Deren Talu.

Sali’s lawyer said she is currently abroad and will testify upon her return.

The prosecutor’s office noted that none of the celebrities were detained, private broadcaster CNN Türk reported, adding that the inquiry may have been prompted by findings from a technical surveillance process.

The Polats, prominent social media figures who built a multimillion-dollar beauty business, have faced several legal challenges over the past two years.

In March, the couple were detained on charges of purchasing and possessing drugs, though they were released after blood tests and a prosecutor’s review. They are also central figures in a separate high-profile trial involving money laundering and tax evasion allegations.

Prosecutors in that case accuse Dilan and Engin Polat of establishing and managing an organization for the purpose of committing crimes. They are among 28 defendants facing potential prison sentences ranging from 20 to 40 years.

In July, the court overseeing that case lifted receivership orders on the couple’s companies but decided to maintain precautionary measures on their assets. The next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12.