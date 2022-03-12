Turkish carrier suspends Russian flights

  • March 12 2022 07:00:00

Turkish carrier suspends Russian flights

ISTANBUL
Turkish carrier suspends Russian flights

Turkish budget airline Pegasus Airlines said on March 11 that the company was temporarily suspending its flights to Russia, following sanctions imposed on Moscow over its military incursion in Ukraine.

The firm stated in a press release that sanctions and restrictions are imposed on insurance/reinsurance, leasing, operation and maintenance services on flights to and from the Russian Federation in an accordance with a European Union regulation.

“Due to the operational risks arising from this situation, all Pegasus Airlines flights to and from the Russian Federation are being temporarily suspended as of, and including, March 13, 2022, until March 27, 2022,” it said in the statement.

The statement emphasized that passengers are entitled to free ticket changes and full refunds on flights to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Mineralnye Vody, Grozny, Makhachkala and Krasnodar between the specified dates.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s national airline Air Astana also decided to suspend its flights to Russia.

Air Astana, which operates flights to several destinations in Russia, said it was seeking to “restore flights as soon as possible.”    The carrier’s decision means there are no direct connections between Moscow and Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty.     

Russians and foreigners seeking to leave and return to Russia have been using the Almaty connection and connections to cities in other ex-Soviet countries not participating in sanctions against Moscow as points of transit.

Turkey, invasion,

TURKEY Turkish, Armenian FMs meet in Antalya amid normalization efforts

Turkish, Armenian FMs meet in Antalya amid normalization efforts
MOST POPULAR

  1. Snow grips Istanbul, 'more to come'

    Snow grips Istanbul, 'more to come'

  2. Turkish carrier suspends Russian flights

    Turkish carrier suspends Russian flights

  3. Ships carrying sunflower oils depart from Russian ports

    Ships carrying sunflower oils depart from Russian ports

  4. Turkey urges new global order amid war in Ukraine

    Turkey urges new global order amid war in Ukraine

  5. Some couriers still on roads in Istanbul despite snow ban

    Some couriers still on roads in Istanbul despite snow ban
Recommended
Turkish, Armenian FMs meet in Antalya amid normalization efforts

Turkish, Armenian FMs meet in Antalya amid normalization efforts
Turkey evacuates embassy in Kyiv

Turkey evacuates embassy in Kyiv
Some couriers still on roads in Istanbul despite snow ban

Some couriers still on roads in Istanbul despite snow ban
School teaches 180 migrant children from 8 countries

School teaches 180 migrant children from 8 countries
Border city expects to host 400,000 Iranian tourists in ‘Shopping Fest’

Border city expects to host 400,000 Iranian tourists in ‘Shopping Fest’
Cases decline but experts urge getting booster shots

Cases decline but experts urge getting booster shots
WORLD Saudi blogger Raif Badawi released after 10 years in prison

Saudi blogger Raif Badawi released after 10 years in prison

After 10 years in prison for "insulting Islam," Saudi blogger and human rights activist Raif Badawi, who has become a symbol of freedom of expression around the world, was released on March 11. 
ECONOMY IMF expects to cut global growth forecast due to Ukraine war

IMF expects to cut global growth forecast due to Ukraine war

The IMF expects to cut its global growth estimate due to the economic damage caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on March 10.

SPORTS Chelsea accounts suspended as sanctions take hold

Chelsea accounts suspended as sanctions take hold

Chelsea have had several accounts and credit cards suspended temporarily following sanctions imposed on club owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government, British media reported on March 11. 