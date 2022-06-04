Turkish Cargo selected fastest growing brand of the year

  • June 04 2022 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Turkish Cargo, the air cargo brand of the flag carrier Turkish Airlines, has been awarded the “Fastest Growing International Cargo Airline of the Year” at the “International Award for Excellence in Air Cargo” ceremony organized by Stat Trade Times magazine.

Participants from the air cargo industry, agencies, customers and readers of the global air cargo industry voted for the Stat Trade Times awards, which is considered one of the largest and most prominent events in the Asian air cargo market.

The award ceremony, which took place in Mumbai, India, brought together industry professionals and air cargo companies from all over the world. Turkish Cargo executives who attended the ceremony received the “Fastest Growing International Cargo Airline of the Year” award.

“We are pleased and honored to be announced as the fastest-growing air cargo brand in the globe once again. I would like to thank all our colleagues who have participated in this success,” Turkish Airlines Chief Cargo Officer Turhan Özen said.

Providing sustainable growth with its infrastructure, operational capabilities, fleet and expert staff and becoming the 5th largest air cargo brand in the world by the end of 2021, Turkish Cargo aims to be one of the top 3 air cargo brands in the world, the company said in a statement.

The company offers services to 132 countries.

Turkish Cargo increased its market share to 5.4 percent and transported one out of every 20 air cargo, carried throughout the world, in the industry where the global air cargo market has shrunk by 28.5 percent, according to the data for September 2021 International Air Transport Association (IATA).

