Turkish Cargo ranks 3rd among global brands in June

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish Cargo ranked third among the world’s top global freighters in June, a statement said on Aug. 5.

The subsidiary of national flag carrier Turkish Airlines jumped three positions from last year.

Turkish Cargo had the “largest growth ratio among the top 25 air cargo carriers, with a 5.7% market share in June 2021,” the statement said.

This was calculated according to FTK [Freight Ton Kilometers] data, which is obtained by multiplying cargo tonnage carried by air with the kilometers it was carried, it added.

Turkish Airlines CEO İlker Aycı said the company’s success amid the COVID-19 pandemic proves its ability to overcome all obstacles.