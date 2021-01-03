Turkish cargo plane makes emergency landing in Istanbul

  January 03 2021

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
A Turkish Airlines (THY) cargo plane flying from Istanbul to Kazakhstan's Almaty city on Jan. 3 made an emergency landing in Istanbul as it encountered a flock of birds shortly after taking off from Atatürk Airport.

The plane took off from Istanbul's Atatürk Airport at 8:40 a.m. local time (0540GMT). While in the air, the B777-F cargo plane encountered a flock of birds, damaging the plane's airframe, the THY's press office said in a statement.

The plane landed at Atatürk Airport after discharging fuel for about half an hour on the Sea of Marmara to reach a certain weight for an emergency landing.

