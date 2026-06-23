Turkish capital markets data platform goes global

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Central Securities Depository, MKK, has made its Data Analysis Platform available in English, aiming to give international investors and analysts wider access to Turkish capital markets data.

The platform, known as VAP, was launched in 2020 to increase data transparency in Türkiye’s capital markets and support financial literacy.

Operating under the motto “From data to information, from information to strategy,” VAP provides data on investor numbers, portfolios, MKK custody data, indices, financial ratios, corporate governance and academic studies supported by the institution.

MKK said the English-language option is expected to make the platform an important reference source for foreign investors seeking reliable information on Türkiye’s capital markets.

The institution said VAP complements the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), which publishes regulatory disclosures in real time, 24 hours a day and without intermediaries.

Together, VAP and KAP provide market data and public disclosures from a single institutional framework, MKK said.

MKK CEO and Board Member Ekrem Arıkan said VAP had become one of the most valuable digital resources in Türkiye’s capital markets for transparency and access to accurate information.

“With the English language option we have launched, we are making it easier for global investors interested in Türkiye’s capital markets to access reliable data, just like domestic investors,” Arıkan said.

Foreign investors, fund managers and analysts investing in or considering Türkiye will be able to access up-to-date market data quickly and reliably through VAP and KAP, he added.

Arıkan said MKK believed the step would contribute positively to foreign investor interest in Türkiye’s capital markets.

“MKK continues to expand its international service network and sphere of influence,” he said, adding that the institution aims to promote Türkiye’s financial infrastructure and its position as a reliable hub.