Turkish businessman’s French mansions on sale for $75 mln

  • June 02 2022 07:00:00

Fuat Çağdaş - ISTANBUL
The mansion complex in France, in which Turkish businessman Ali Raif Dinçkök, who died in 2018, lived for years, has been put up for sale with an asking price of 70 million euros ($75 million).

Within the complex, located on 20-decares of land in the city of Nice, there are five big mansions, swimming pools, a vineyard and various organic gardens.

An international real estate company is responsible for the sale.

It is alleged that a Russian oligarch was interested in buying the complex before the Russian invasion of Ukraine that started on Feb. 24. However, with the start of the invasion, the mentioned oligarch, whose identity was kept secret, withdrew interest.

Dinçkök, who was the board chair of Akkök Holding, consisting of 17 companies and 18 manufacturing plants, died in Istanbul on Dec. 11, 2018, at the age of 74.

With a net worth of $1.5 billion, Dinçkök, married with three children, was the 30th richest person in Turkey before his death, according to Forbes list.

