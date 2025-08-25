Turkish businessman found dead 19 days after yacht collision

BALIKESİR

Following a grueling 19-day search, authorities have recovered the body of Turkish businessman Halit Yukay from 68 meters beneath the Marmara Sea, where his shattered yacht was found partially submerged.

The authorities confirmed late Aug. 23 that Yukay’s body was located in the presumed accident area using sonar and remotely operated underwater vehicles.

Yukay, 43, set out on Aug. 4 from the northwestern province of Yalova aboard his private yacht, heading to Çanakkale’s Bozcaada.

When his relatives failed to reach him, they alerted authorities, prompting a search by the Coast Guard.

On Aug. 5, parts of a partially submerged and broken vessel were spotted off the coast of Balıkesir’s Marmara Island.

Teams confirmed that the wreckage matched the serial number of Yukay’s yacht.

Despite early searches, his body was not immediately found.

Investigators determined that a bulk carrier collided with Yukay’s yacht, with evidence, including images showing scrape marks on the bow of the vessel, supporting the claim.

The ship’s captain, identified only by the initials C.T., was initially released under judicial supervision but was later detained and subsequently jailed.

He told the court that he felt a sudden jolt while passing Marmara Island, but did not initially recognize it as a collision.

"I couldn’t identify the wooden pieces I saw on either side. Realizing they weren’t related to me, I continued on my way," he said.

Yukay, an engineer and lead designer in yacht manufacturing, was known for his work at his Yalova-based shipyard.