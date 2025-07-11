TOBB delegation meets Syrian president, business leaders

ISTANBUL

A delegation from the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) visited Syria to develop trade relations and to discuss the reconstruction of that country's industrial and commercial infrastructure.

The delegation led by TOBB President Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

The meeting focused on Türkiye–Syria economic relations, opportunities for cooperation, and regional developments, according to the statement from TOBB.

Hisarcıklıoğlu described the meeting with al-Sharaa as "highly productive.”

“We discussed potential areas of commercial cooperation between the two countries. They expressed a strong interest in partnering with Turkish companies,” he said.

Hisarcıklıoğlu emphasized that transportation activities between Türkiye and Syria have gained momentum recently, revitalizing trade in the region. He noted that in the first five months of 2025, 110,000 shipments were made from Türkiye to Syria — an increase of 60 percent compared to the same period last year.

There are over 30,000 companies established by Syrians in Türkiye, including 6,000 operating in the manufacturing sector, according to Hisarcıklıoğlu.

“During the Syrian civil war, the bilateral trade dropped from $2.5 billion to $486 million. However, thanks to the contributions of Syrian-founded businesses in Türkiye, trade gradually rebounded — despite the challenges of war — returning to the $2.5 billion level,” he said.

As of 2024, Türkiye became Syria’s largest trading partner, with Syrian entrepreneurs playing a significant role in this development, Hisarcıklıoğlu added.

Earlier, the delegation met with Syrian Economy and Industry Minister Nidal al-Shaar to discuss opportunities for cooperation.

The delegation also met the presidents of companies and business leaders at a meeting hosted by the ministry.