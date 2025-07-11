TOBB delegation meets Syrian president, business leaders

TOBB delegation meets Syrian president, business leaders

ISTANBUL
TOBB delegation meets Syrian president, business leaders

A delegation from the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) visited Syria to develop trade relations and to discuss the reconstruction of that country's industrial and commercial infrastructure.

The delegation led by TOBB President Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

The meeting focused on Türkiye–Syria economic relations, opportunities for cooperation, and regional developments, according to the statement from TOBB.

Hisarcıklıoğlu described the meeting with al-Sharaa as "highly productive.”

“We discussed potential areas of commercial cooperation between the two countries. They expressed a strong interest in partnering with Turkish companies,” he said.

Hisarcıklıoğlu emphasized that transportation activities between Türkiye and Syria have gained momentum recently, revitalizing trade in the region. He noted that in the first five months of 2025, 110,000 shipments were made from Türkiye to Syria — an increase of 60 percent compared to the same period last year.

There are over 30,000 companies established by Syrians in Türkiye, including 6,000 operating in the manufacturing sector, according to Hisarcıklıoğlu.

“During the Syrian civil war, the bilateral trade dropped from $2.5 billion to $486 million. However, thanks to the contributions of Syrian-founded businesses in Türkiye, trade gradually rebounded — despite the challenges of war — returning to the $2.5 billion level,” he said.

As of 2024, Türkiye became Syria’s largest trading partner, with Syrian entrepreneurs playing a significant role in this development, Hisarcıklıoğlu added.

Earlier, the delegation met with Syrian Economy and Industry Minister Nidal al-Shaar to discuss opportunities for cooperation.

The delegation also met the presidents of companies and business leaders at a meeting hosted by the ministry.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan proclaims dawn of terror-free Türkiye after PKK disarmament

Erdoğan proclaims dawn of terror-free Türkiye after PKK disarmament
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan proclaims dawn of terror-free Türkiye after PKK disarmament

    Erdoğan proclaims dawn of terror-free Türkiye after PKK disarmament

  2. US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

    US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

  3. Fuel to Air India jet engines cut off moments before crash: probe

    Fuel to Air India jet engines cut off moments before crash: probe

  4. UN says hundreds killed in recent weeks while seeking aid in Gaza

    UN says hundreds killed in recent weeks while seeking aid in Gaza

  5. Moulin Rouge windmill twirls again

    Moulin Rouge windmill twirls again
Recommended
Treasury raises 1.5 billion euro via Euro-denominated bond issue

Treasury raises 1.5 billion euro via Euro-denominated bond issue
Current account deficit declines to $684 million

Current account deficit declines to $684 million
Retail sales increase nearly 18 percent year-on-year in May

Retail sales increase nearly 18 percent year-on-year in May
Auto industry eyes growth in 2025 despite challenges

Auto industry eyes growth in 2025 despite challenges
China fighting multi-front battle to sustain economic growth

China fighting multi-front battle to sustain economic growth
Solar becomes Europes main energy source in June

Solar becomes Europe's main energy source in June
WORLD US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

The United States is selling weapons to its NATO allies in Europe so they can provide them to Ukraine as it struggles to fend off a recent escalation in Russia’s drone and missile attacks, President Donald Trump and his chief diplomat said.
ECONOMY Treasury raises 1.5 billion euro via Euro-denominated bond issue

Treasury raises 1.5 billion euro via Euro-denominated bond issue

The Treasury has announced the result of its six-year Euro-denominated issue for which it mandated BNP Paribas, Citibank, ING Bank and Standard Chartered earlier this week.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿