Turkish business group leaders face new charge over remarks

ISTANBUL
A second indictment has been issued against top officials of the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD) on the charge of attempting to influence courts and judiciary, the prosecutor’s office announced on May 5.

TÜSİAD Chairman Orhan Turan and High Advisory Council (YİK) President Mehmet Ömer Arif Aras aimed at shaping public perception of several sensitive events, the office said.

These included a ski resort fire in the northern city of Bolu, the 2023 earthquakes in the country’s south, a fatal landslide at a gold mine in the eastern province of Erzincan, the appointment of trustees to municipalities over terrorism allegations, the arrest of a talent manager and the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, the prosecutors noted.

The investigation is the second one stemming from a February meeting where the two businessmen criticized the government, stating that deadly disasters and legal actions against journalists and opposition figures deepened public concern and economic uncertainty.

Their statements drew strong reaction from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Prosecutors argued that the two businessmen made assessments on political, legal and administrative matters without fully understanding the fact and that their remarks contributed to a climate of anxiety and uncertainty.

The indictment claimed the two attempted to interfere with the fairness of ongoing trials and calls for fines.

Following the February remarks, the first investigation was launched on charges of spreading misleading information to the public.

As part of that probe, both Turan and Aras were barred from traveling abroad.

The defendants, facing potential imprisonment of up to five years and six months in the first case, are slated to appear before the court on May 20.

