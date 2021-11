Turkish boxer Kerem Özmen bags silver at World Men's Boxing Championship

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish boxer Kerem Özmen bagged the silver medal at the AIBA World Men's Boxing Championship in Belgrade, Serbia on Nov. 6.

He lost to Cuban fighter Andy Cruz Gomez in the Light Welterweight (63.5 kg) final.

The 19-year-old is now the World No.2 in Light Welterweight.