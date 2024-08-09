Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

PARIS
Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Hatice Akbaş of Türkiye lost 5-0 to China’s Chang Yuan in the women’s 54kg weight class of boxing at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 8, settling for the silver medal.

Akbaş, 23, looked to put the bout behind her and focus on the future.

"It wasn't my best fight,” admitted the boxer, who won Türkiye’s only second silver and fifth medal in total in Paris.

“I was tired and my opponent was more active and more dynamic. But it's not bad,” she added.

"I fought in the final in my first Olympics, I think it's a great achievement. My dad, who has been training me since I was 9 years old, and I have worked very hard. I think this medal is a precursor to the gold medal in Los Angeles in 2028. I thank my country and everyone who supported me.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

    Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

  2. Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

    Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

  3. Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

    Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

  4. Türkiye aims for $1.8 billion in dried fruit exports this year

    Türkiye aims for $1.8 billion in dried fruit exports this year

  5. Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month

    Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month
Recommended
Türkiye to play for Olympic volleyball bronze

Türkiye to play for Olympic volleyball bronze
Türkiye reaches semifinals with victory over China

Türkiye reaches semifinals with victory over China
Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic
Türkiye adds shooting silver to archery bronze at Paris Olympics

Türkiye adds shooting silver to archery bronze at Paris Olympics
McIntosh soaking up the moment after first Olympic gold

McIntosh 'soaking up the moment' after first Olympic gold
No Olympics is no problem for tennis players in Washington

No Olympics is no problem for tennis players in Washington
WORLD Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Moscow on Saturday launched a "counter-terror operation" in three border regions adjoining Ukraine to halt Kyiv's biggest cross-border offensive in the two-and-a-half year conflict.
ECONOMY Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

U.K. Export Finance (UKEF) and Poland’s export credit agency, KUKE, have jointly guaranteed a 249-million-pound loan being arranged by Standard Chartered Bank for Turkish renewable energy investment company Kalyon Enerji.  
SPORTS Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Hatice Akbaş of Türkiye lost 5-0 to China’s Chang Yuan in the women’s 54kg weight class of boxing at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 8, settling for the silver medal.
﻿