Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

PARIS

Hatice Akbaş of Türkiye lost 5-0 to China’s Chang Yuan in the women’s 54kg weight class of boxing at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 8, settling for the silver medal.

Akbaş, 23, looked to put the bout behind her and focus on the future.

"It wasn't my best fight,” admitted the boxer, who won Türkiye’s only second silver and fifth medal in total in Paris.

“I was tired and my opponent was more active and more dynamic. But it's not bad,” she added.

"I fought in the final in my first Olympics, I think it's a great achievement. My dad, who has been training me since I was 9 years old, and I have worked very hard. I think this medal is a precursor to the gold medal in Los Angeles in 2028. I thank my country and everyone who supported me.”