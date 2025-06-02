Turkish basketball coach reacts to anti-Türkiye chants at match

Turkish basketball coach reacts to anti-Türkiye chants at match

PIRAEUS  
Turkish basketball coach reacts to anti-Türkiye chants at match

 

Greek team Panathinaikos’ Turkish head coach Ergin Ataman was ejected from the court during a heated Greek league playoff game against Olympiacos on June 1, after responding to offensive chants targeting Türkiye.

Olympiacos hosted Panathinaikos in the second game of the playoff semi-finals, securing a 91-83 win to level the series 1-1.

The high-tension match saw Ataman clash with referees and home fans, leading to his expulsion following two technical fouls.

After the game, Ataman condemned the chants from Olympiacos fans that included insults toward Türkiye.

“No one can insult my country. They can insult me, they can insult Panathinaikos, but no one is allowed to insult Türkiye,” Ataman said, adding that he received his second technical foul for reacting to the chants.

Olympiacos owner Panagiotis Angelopoulos further escalated tensions, accusing Ataman of insulting the home crowd and calling for legal action.

“He should be arrested. He is working in a foreign country. The club is fueling violence,” Angelopoulos said.

This is not the first time Ataman has spoken out against anti-Turkish sentiments in Greek sports arenas.

In September last year, during a pre-season friendly against Maccabi Tel Aviv held in the Greek Cypriot administration, Ataman stormed onto the court in protest of a political banner displayed by a Greek fan group.

The banner criticized the so-called Turkish occupation of the island since 1974, when Turkish troops were sent to Cyprus to protect Turkish Cypriots from a wave of ethnic attacks by Greek Cypriots.

It had a map of the island of Cyprus, with the northern part – home to the Turkish Cypriots, founded in 1983 – shown as bleeding.

Ataman was ejected from the game for his reaction.

Greece,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germanys ex-foreign minister Baerbock chosen to lead UN Assembly

Germany's ex-foreign minister Baerbock chosen to lead UN Assembly
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany's ex-foreign minister Baerbock chosen to lead UN Assembly

    Germany's ex-foreign minister Baerbock chosen to lead UN Assembly

  2. Turkish village maintains smoke-free air for a decade

    Turkish village maintains smoke-free air for a decade

  3. Erdoğan proposes new Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting in Türkiye

    Erdoğan proposes new Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting in Türkiye

  4. UN chief calls for probe into deaths near Gaza aid site

    UN chief calls for probe into deaths near Gaza aid site

  5. Türkiye eyes sustainable peace between Russia, Ukraine

    Türkiye eyes sustainable peace between Russia, Ukraine
Recommended
Turkish village maintains smoke-free air for a decade

Turkish village maintains smoke-free air for a decade
Türkiye eyes sustainable peace between Russia, Ukraine

Türkiye eyes sustainable peace between Russia, Ukraine
Erdoğan vows to protect forests of green homeland’

Erdoğan vows to protect forests of 'green homeland’
Türkiye to enforce product safety document for e-commerce platforms

Türkiye to enforce product safety document for e-commerce platforms
DEVA Party founder sentenced to 16 years for leaking confidential documents

DEVA Party founder sentenced to 16 years for leaking confidential documents
Kurtulmuş meets DEM Party ahead of reelection vote

Kurtulmuş meets DEM Party ahead of reelection vote
WORLD Germanys ex-foreign minister Baerbock chosen to lead UN Assembly

Germany's ex-foreign minister Baerbock chosen to lead UN Assembly

Germany's former foreign minister Annalena Baerbock was elected president of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on Monday, despite strong opposition from Russia.
ECONOMY Ankara, Baku to sign new deal to boost oil, gas production in Azerbaijan

Ankara, Baku to sign new deal to boost oil, gas production in Azerbaijan

Ankara and Baku are taking further steps to boost oil and gas production in Azerbaijan with the signing of a major agreement, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced Monday.
SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿