Turkish authorities expose another Mossad-linked spy network

ISTANBUL
In a new round of operations targeting individuals selling information to Israeli intelligence, the Turkish authorities have apprehended eight suspects, unveiling their espionage networks extending into Europe.

The joint operation conducted by the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) and Istanbul police resulted in the capture of eight suspects who allegedly disseminated information about people and companies in Türkiye to Israeli intelligence service Mossad, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a social media post on April 5.

While the court issued arrest warrants for two of the apprehended individuals, the remaining six were released under judicial control, Yerlikaya said.

Providing details of the operation, the security sources revealed that the MİT identified private detective Ahmet Ersin Tumlucalı and his wife as being associated with Mossad between 2011 and 2020.

Consequently, intelligence agencies and the police initiated efforts to dismantle the espionage network set by Tumlucalı.

The investigation uncovered that Tumlucalı engaged in face-to-face meetings with Mossad agents using aliases "Jorg Neubach" and "Gavin Alto" in Austria, Switzerland and Germany.

Utilizing covert communication networks, Tumlucalı received payments during his overseas encounters in exchange for information.

He was found to have conducted research, reconnaissance and surveillance activities in Türkiye, Georgia Germany and several Middle Eastern countries.

The sources also noted that he procured official documents for commercial taxis, trucks and trailers from Middle Eastern countries to be used in Mossad operations.

Amassing substantial profits from his dealings with the Israeli units, Tumlucalı formed a team of nine people to meet Mossad's directives in Türkiye.

Tumlucalı and his wife confessed to their crimes and were subsequently arrested.

This operation marked the fresh wave of operations that Turkish authorities have been carrying out for nearly five months to nab suspects who provide information to Israeli intelligence. Previous investigations unveiled that Mossad recruited Palestinians and Syrian nationals in Türkiye as part of an operation against foreigners living in Türkiye.

