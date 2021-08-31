Turkish athletes bag silver, bronze medals at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

ANKAR/TOKYO

Turkey’s Nihat Türkmenoğlu and Bahattin Hekimoğlu won a silver and bronze medal in archery at the 2020 Paralympic Games on Aug. 30.

Türkmenoğlu secured silver after a narrow loss to the Czech Republic’s David Drahoninsky in the gold medal clash of the men’s individual W1 class.

Drahoninsky edged the match by 142-141, equaling the record he set at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

Turkey’s Hekimoğlu won bronze in the same category, beating Iran’s Mohammadreza Zandi 139-134.

In the meantime, Turkish Paralympic shooter Ayşegül Pehlivanlar won a silver medal on Aug. 31 in the P2 women's 10m Air Pistol event on the seventh day of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Pehlivanlar won with a total of 234.5 points in the final.

The 41-year-old previously won a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Iranian Paralympic shooter Sareh Javanmardi won the gold medal with 239.2 points, while Krisztina David from Hungary won the bronze medal with a score of 210.5.

Another Turkish athlete competing in the final, 43-year-old Aysel Özgan, came in 8th place.