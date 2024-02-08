Turkish astronaut leaves International Space Station

Turkish astronaut leaves International Space Station

ISTANBUL
Turkish astronaut leaves International Space Station

After spending an extra four days in space because of stormy weather near Florida, the first all-European private astronaut mission, including fist Turkish astronaut Alper Gezeravcı, departed from the International Space Station (ISS) on Feb. 7, beginning their two-day journey back to Earth.

The crew was originally scheduled to come home on Feb. 3, but SpaceX announced that the crew of four would spend additional days in space due to poor weather conditions this week in the recovery zone off Florida.

The SpaceX Dragon capsule pushed itself away from the station yesterday at 2:20 p.m. GMT as it was over the South Pacific Ocean.

The capsule will return the astronaut crew and its cargo safely to Earth, targeting a splashdown off the coast of Daytona, Florida, at approximately 13:30 p.m. GMT tomorrow.

Following the landing, Türkiye’s first astronaut Gezeravcı will first go to a NASA center where he will be kept under observation for health checks before returning to Türkiye in around a week. Upon his eagerly awaited return, Gezeravcı will visit schools and universities to share the findings of the experiments he performed in space with academicians and students.

Gezeravcı conducted 13 experiments in space during his two-week mission aboard the ISS.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hamas open to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official

Hamas 'open' to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hamas 'open' to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official

    Hamas 'open' to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official

  2. Türkiye 'expects no hurdles' in F-16 approval despite objection

    Türkiye 'expects no hurdles' in F-16 approval despite objection

  3. Top court’s rulings binding for everyone: Top judge

    Top court’s rulings binding for everyone: Top judge

  4. Germany's Scholz urges EU, US to do more on Ukraine aid

    Germany's Scholz urges EU, US to do more on Ukraine aid

  5. TikTok sues EU over content law levy

    TikTok sues EU over content law levy
Recommended
Türkiye expects no hurdles in F-16 approval despite objection

Türkiye 'expects no hurdles' in F-16 approval despite objection
Top court’s rulings binding for everyone: Top judge

Top court’s rulings binding for everyone: Top judge
Police arrest 147 suspects in nationwide ISIL crackdown

Police arrest 147 suspects in nationwide ISIL crackdown
Erdoğan congratulates Azerbaijans Aliyev on re-election win

Erdoğan congratulates Azerbaijan's Aliyev on re-election win
Marmara Sea has seismic gap: Expert

Marmara Sea has seismic gap: Expert
One die after avalanches, landslides hit country’s northeast

One die after avalanches, landslides hit country’s northeast
WORLD Hamas open to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official

Hamas 'open' to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official

Hamas still wants to discuss a ceasefire in its war with Israel, a Palestinian official close to the militant group told AFP Thursday, despite a rejection of its initial offer.
ECONOMY TikTok sues EU over content law levy

TikTok sues EU over content law levy

TikTok said on Thursday it is challenging an EU fee to enforce a content moderation law, a day after Facebook owner Meta announced a similar move.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿