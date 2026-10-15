Turkish art adviser brings two artists to London Exhibition

Turkish art adviser brings two artists to London Exhibition

LONDON
Turkish art adviser brings two artists to London Exhibition

Art adviser and curator Destina Ecem Bulut.

Works by artists Naleye Junior and GODS TDMK are being featured in “#PRESENCE,” a group exhibition opened in London on Oct. 14 during Frieze London week.


Organized in collaboration with Canvas Tube, the exhibition takes place at YDF Interiors at 70 Brompton Road. The selection brings together works by the two artists, whose international development is supported by art adviser and curator Destina Ecem Bulut, alongside works by Katherine Bradford, Nathaniel Mary Quinn, Anna Park and Josh Sperling.


GODS TDMK is an anonymous contemporary artist whose practice draws on Pop Art, appropriation and conceptual art. The artist reworks familiar images from popular culture and art history to examine themes including value, authorship, power and collective memory.


Among the artist’s works is “The First Supper,” a 2025 oil painting that reimagines Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” in gold and black, incorporating the artist’s name into the composition. Other works address subjects ranging from sports to celebrity culture, using recognizable imagery to explore how contemporary society assigns meaning and value to images.


Bulut works in the international art market, combining curatorial practice with artist development and collector relations. Her career has included working as a sales executive at Perrotin in Dubai, where she contributed to the coordination and opening of Takashi Murakami’s first exhibition with the gallery in the Middle East.


She also worked on international gallery relations and communications at Contemporary Istanbul in 2024 and 2025.


Her other projects in 2026 have included “Black Grass,” a site-responsive installation by Gretsky + Kats that she co-curated in the garden of Palazzo Nani Bernardo in Venice, and a presentation featuring Naleye and GODS TDMK in Southampton during Hamptons Fine Art Fair week.


Bulut’s international program is scheduled to continue in New York on Nov. 5 with a GODS TDMK project at ENTITLED1, where she serves as global director. Further details about that presentation have yet to be independently confirmed.

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