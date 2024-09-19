Turkish army uses local devices, sources say after Lebanon explosions

ANKARA

A man holds a walkie talkie device after he removed the battery during the funeral of persons killed when hundreds of paging devices exploded in a deadly wave across Lebanon the previous day, in Beirut's southern suburbs on Sept. 18, 2024.

Turkish forces use only locally developed communication systems and software, defense sources have clarified after hundreds of electronic devices exploded in Lebanon.

"In case of any involvement of a third party in the production process, we have additional detailed control mechanisms in the procurement and production process," the sources told local media on Sept. 19.

Over two days, pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah detonated, wounding and even crippling some fighters, but also maiming civilians connected to the group’s social branches.

The attacks killed at least 32 people, including two children, and wounded more than 3,000 others.

The device explosions appeared to be the culmination of a monthslong operation by Israel to target Hezbollah members.

The sources said authorities review security measures in light of recent developments in Lebanon and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"Our Turkish Armed Forces have become much stronger in recent years with the support of Turkish engineers in the fields of communications, information systems, electronic warfare and cyber," they said.

"We, as the Defense Ministry, are conducting the necessary investigations in this particular incident."