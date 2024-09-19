Turkish army uses local devices, sources say after Lebanon explosions

Turkish army uses local devices, sources say after Lebanon explosions

ANKARA
Turkish army uses local devices, sources say after Lebanon explosions

A man holds a walkie talkie device after he removed the battery during the funeral of persons killed when hundreds of paging devices exploded in a deadly wave across Lebanon the previous day, in Beirut's southern suburbs on Sept. 18, 2024.

Turkish forces use only locally developed communication systems and software, defense sources have clarified after hundreds of electronic devices exploded in Lebanon.

"In case of any involvement of a third party in the production process, we have additional detailed control mechanisms in the procurement and production process," the sources told local media on Sept. 19.

Over two days, pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah detonated, wounding and even crippling some fighters, but also maiming civilians connected to the group’s social branches.

The attacks killed at least 32 people, including two children, and wounded more than 3,000 others.

The device explosions appeared to be the culmination of a monthslong operation by Israel to target Hezbollah members.

The sources said authorities review security measures in light of recent developments in Lebanon and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"Our Turkish Armed Forces have become much stronger in recent years with the support of Turkish engineers in the fields of communications, information systems, electronic warfare and cyber," they said.

"We, as the Defense Ministry, are conducting the necessary investigations in this particular incident."

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Int’l community admits Israel’s Gaza offensive is ‘genocide’: Turkish top diplomat

Int’l community admits Israel’s Gaza offensive is ‘genocide’: Turkish top diplomat
LATEST NEWS

  1. Int’l community admits Israel’s Gaza offensive is ‘genocide’: Turkish top diplomat

    Int’l community admits Israel’s Gaza offensive is ‘genocide’: Turkish top diplomat

  2. Israel, Hezbollah on brink of war amid exchange of strikes

    Israel, Hezbollah on brink of war amid exchange of strikes

  3. Taiwan retains death penalty but limits use

    Taiwan retains death penalty but limits use

  4. EU plans to loan Ukraine 35 bln euros backed by Russian assets

    EU plans to loan Ukraine 35 bln euros backed by Russian assets

  5. Stoltenberg: Europe not secure without Türkiye

    Stoltenberg: Europe not secure without Türkiye
Recommended
Int’l community admits Israel’s Gaza offensive is ‘genocide’: Turkish top diplomat

Int’l community admits Israel’s Gaza offensive is ‘genocide’: Turkish top diplomat
Erdoğan vows fully domestic defense production

Erdoğan vows fully domestic defense production
Scores of people line up for latest iPhone in Istanbul

Scores of people line up for latest iPhone in Istanbul
Türkiye thwarts over 400 cyber attacks daily: Minister

Türkiye thwarts over 400 cyber attacks daily: Minister
Law enforcement nabs 88 ISIL suspects in nationwide raids

Law enforcement nabs 88 ISIL suspects in nationwide raids
Groundbreaking held for new Ankara courthouse

Groundbreaking held for new Ankara courthouse
MHP leader slams CHP for calling early polls

MHP leader slams CHP for calling early polls
WORLD Israel, Hezbollah on brink of war amid exchange of strikes

Israel, Hezbollah on brink of war amid exchange of strikes

The latest escalation brought Israel and Hezbollah back to the brink of the war on Sept. 20, as the Israeli military carried out dozens of strikes across southern Lebanon in what Lebanese security sources said were some of the most intense bombings in months.
ECONOMY Türkiye receives 1st floating gas production platform

Türkiye receives 1st floating gas production platform

Türkiye has received its first floating natural gas production platform following a 51-day journey from Singapore, with operations expected to commence in the country's north next year.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿