Turkish army holds military drill in eastern province

KARS

The Turkish Armed Forces have conducted the large-scale "winter exercise," an annually scheduled drill aimed at rigorously assessing military capabilities under extreme meteorological adversities.

Commencing on Jan. 20 in the eastern province Kars — a province renowned for its unforgiving winter climate — the meticulously orchestrated maneuvers are slated to officially conclude on Feb. 7, following the comprehensive execution of all operational and logistical protocols.

The exercise witnessed the participation of 12,199 personnel, including a group of 20 nations such as the United States, Azerbaijan, the United Kingdom, France and Italy.

Designed with a multiplicity of strategic objectives, the military drill endeavors to augment commanders' proficiency in maneuvering and directing their units amidst harsh winter conditions, fortify survival and endurance strategies in subzero temperatures and ensure the seamless execution of logistical and administrative operations under the duress of inclement weather.

One segment of the exercise showcased precision marksmanship by snipers from the armed forces of Azerbaijan, Bosnia, Italy, Kosovo and Pakistan. Additionally, within the designated operational zone known as Yonca Tepe, F-16 fighter jets executed precision strikes on strategic targets.

On Feb. 5, high-ranking military officials, including Turkish Land Forces Commander Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, alongside foreign military dignitaries, meticulously observed the ongoing operations.

The exercise culminated successfully in Kars, where temperatures plummeted to minus 9 degrees Celsius.

Delivering a succinct yet incisive briefing, Bayraktaroğlu underscored the unprecedented complexity and volatility of contemporary security dynamics, asserting that Türkiye remains an indispensable pillar of the global security architecture and an influential actor in the international strategic landscape.