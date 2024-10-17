Turkish-Arab Economic Forum kicks off in Istanbul

Turkish-Arab Economic Forum kicks off in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Turkish-Arab Economic Forum kicks off in Istanbul

The 15th Turkish-Arab Economic Forum commenced in Istanbul on Thursday, featuring high-level officials from Türkiye and Arab countries.

The one-day event gathers ministers, experts, representatives and economists from various institutions and the private sector to discuss key agenda items.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit emphasized the forum’s significance as a platform for trade relations between the parties. This event strengthens dialogue and provides an opportunity to debate problems he noted, highlighting the growing economic relations between Türkiye and the Arab world.

Aboul Gheit reflected that Türkiye is uniquely positioned, bridging Europe and the Arab world. He acknowledged past misunderstandings affecting relations over the last decade but asserted that significant opportunities exist for further development.

He pointed out that Türkiye possesses substantial know-how that can leverage opportunities arising from the Arab world. Recently, Türkiye's exports to the Arab world totaled $46 billion annually, while imports amounted to $36 billion, he observed. He also highlighted the Arab world's substantial economic size, estimated at around $3 trillion.

Aboul Gheit stated that Türkiye and the Arab world could achieve a bilateral trade volume of $150 billion, underscoring Türkiye's well-developed infrastructure, including Turkish contractors who are involved in infrastructure projects across Asia and Arab countries.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bus crash in central city kills 6, injures 34

Bus crash in central city kills 6, injures 34
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bus crash in central city kills 6, injures 34

    Bus crash in central city kills 6, injures 34

  2. Israeli killing of Sinwar raises uncertainty of Gaza war’s future

    Israeli killing of Sinwar raises uncertainty of Gaza war’s future

  3. Hezbollah launches ‘new, escalating phase’ of war with Israel

    Hezbollah launches ‘new, escalating phase’ of war with Israel

  4. South Caucasus meeting based on sense of regional ownership: Fidan

    South Caucasus meeting based on sense of regional ownership: Fidan

  5. 9 more suspects jailed in MİT’s cyber spy op

    9 more suspects jailed in MİT’s cyber spy op
Recommended
Policy normalization helps restore stability in Türkiye: World Bank

Policy normalization helps restore stability in Türkiye: World Bank
Tech giants going nuclear in artificial intelligence arms race

Tech giants going nuclear in artificial intelligence arms race
China posts slowest growth in over a year

China posts slowest growth in over a year
Deeply misguided to wall US off with tariffs, warns Yellen

'Deeply misguided' to wall US off with tariffs, warns Yellen
Gold prices hit new record high amid geopolitical tensions

Gold prices hit new record high amid geopolitical tensions
Inflation expected to decline to 27 percent in April: Şimşek

Inflation expected to decline to 27 percent in April: Şimşek
WORLD Israeli killing of Sinwar raises uncertainty of Gaza war’s future

Israeli killing of Sinwar raises uncertainty of Gaza war’s future

Israel’s killing of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas‘ leader and the mastermind of the group’s attack last year, is a dramatic turning point in the yearlong conflict in Gaza, with questions lingering on the future of the war.
ECONOMY Policy normalization helps restore stability in Türkiye: World Bank

Policy normalization helps restore stability in Türkiye: World Bank

The normalization of monetary and fiscal policies in Türkiye is helping to restore macroeconomic stability as inflation pressures gradually ease, domestic demand cools and external vulnerabilities lessen, the World Bank has said in a report.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿