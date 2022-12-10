Turkish Airlines wins best design award

Turkish Airlines has been selected as Design Airline of the Year, Europe 2022, at TheDesignAir awards that reward innovation.

Turkish Airlines won the award with its Istanbul Airport customer touchpoints, such as lounge, check-in islands and ticket service offices and in-flight experience designs, such as new business and economy class cabin design and in-flight products, the flag carrier said in a statement.

“From the entrance to the check-in counters and lounges at Istanbul Airport, and to the new cabin and seat designs on board, we meticulously inject our Turkish Airlines brand identity at every touch point,” said Ahmet Olmuştur, Turkish Airlines chief marketing officer.

“Turkish has continued to excel at passenger experience, brand and customer service, and where some carriers have been cutting back, Turkish has continued to invest in enhancements both on the ground and in the skies,” TheDesignAir said.

The use of a consistent brand image, color palette and design language throughout the digital and physical experiences has helped create a powerful airline brand that continues to impress against its European counterparts, it added.

Last month, Turkish Airlines received APEX World Class and 2023 Five Star Global Airline awards with its service standard from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), one of the world’s most trusted and prominent aviation organizations.

