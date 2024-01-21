Turkish Airlines to start Melbourne flights on March 15

ISTANBUL

Starting in mid-March, Turkish Airlines will launch flights from Istanbul to Melbourne, its first destination in Australia.

Three reciprocal flights will run every week between Istanbul and Melbourne with a stop in Singapore, according to a statement from Türkiye’s flag carrier.

"We are excited to add Melbourne as our 346th destination to our flight network. Australia, with its natural beauty and hospitable people, becomes the 130th country and sixth continent under our wings," said Ahmet Bolat, chairman of Turkish Airlines.

The new flights will increase Melbourne's access to the European, Middle Eastern, Balkan, and African markets via Istanbul, contributing to tourism, international education, business, and trade potential, the airline said in a statement.

Supported by the Victorian Government and Melbourne Airport, the new route is expected to connect Türkiye with Australia’s largest Turkish community and one of the largest trading centers in Victoria, the fastest-growing state in the country.

Turkish Airlines has ambitious plans to organize direct flights to Melbourne and other potential cities in Australia by acquiring new aircraft capable of operating non-stop flights between Istanbul and Melbourne in the coming years.

Established in 1933, Turkish Airlines flies to 345 destinations in 129 countries with a fleet of 440 aircraft.

Turkish Airlines carried 83.4 million passengers in 2023, an annual surge of 16.1 percent.

The passenger load factor, or seat occupancy, rose by 1.9 points to 82.6 percent last year – 84.3 percent on domestic flights and 82.4 percent on international flights.