Turkish Airlines to launch Denver flights in June

Turkish Airlines to launch Denver flights in June

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines to launch Denver flights in June

Turkish Airlines is preparing to start flights from Istanbul to Denver in mid-June that will bring the number of destinations the flag carrier flies to the U.S. to 14.

There will be three weekly flights between Istanbul and Denver, starting on June 11, while the flight frequency between the two cities is planned to be increased to four in July.

With flights to Denver, Turkish Airlines will be holding 141 weekly flights to the U.S. this summer season. The roundtrip tickets for Denver are sold at $704.

Turkish Airlines has been working on a strategy to lure more holidaymakers from the U.S., hoping to bring some 2 million American travelers to Türkiye.

This strategy has appeared to have paid off. The number of passengers Turkish Airlines carried from the U.S. increased from 1 million to 1.4 million last year.

In the post-pandemic period, the U.S. was the fastest-recovering destination. According to officials from the carrier, in the first three months of 2024, the number of passengers from the U.S. increased by 15 percent compared with the same period of last year, while the capacity on this route increased by 18 percent.

The passenger load factor on the U.S. flights was 83 percent, said the officials.

Turkish Airlines flies to 24 destinations in nine countries in the Americas with 212 weekly flights.

From June to March, the company carried a total of 18.5 million passengers, an 8.4 percent annual increase.

The international passenger tally in the first quarter of 2024 rose by 6.7 percent to more than 12 million. The passenger load factor on international routes was 80.2 percent.

Domestic passengers in the same period grew nearly 12 percent year-on-year to 6.44 million.

THY,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

    Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

  2. Turkish top diplomat due in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks

    Turkish top diplomat due in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks

  3. Global giants seek tech allies in China's cutthroat EV market

    Global giants seek tech allies in China's cutthroat EV market

  4. German industrial output falls but less than feared

    German industrial output falls but less than feared

  5. Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal

    Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal
Recommended
Global giants seek tech allies in Chinas cutthroat EV market

Global giants seek tech allies in China's cutthroat EV market
German industrial output falls but less than feared

German industrial output falls but less than feared
Consumers cutting back spending on restaurants

Consumers cutting back spending on restaurants
Karpowership, Brazil’s Petrobras to develop joint projects

Karpowership, Brazil’s Petrobras to develop joint projects
Over 1,000 Turkish firms developing AI products: Report

Over 1,000 Turkish firms developing AI products: Report
TikTok challenging potential ban in United States scourt

TikTok challenging potential ban in United States scourt
WORLD Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

Israel bombarded the overcrowded Gaza city of Rafah, where it has launched a ground incursion, as talks resumed yesterday in Cairo aimed at agreeing the terms of a truce in the seven-month war.

ECONOMY Global giants seek tech allies in Chinas cutthroat EV market

Global giants seek tech allies in China's cutthroat EV market

Struggling foreign automakers in China are looking for help from local tech giants to try to stay competitive in the world's biggest electric car market.

SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿