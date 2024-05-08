Turkish Airlines to launch Denver flights in June

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines is preparing to start flights from Istanbul to Denver in mid-June that will bring the number of destinations the flag carrier flies to the U.S. to 14.

There will be three weekly flights between Istanbul and Denver, starting on June 11, while the flight frequency between the two cities is planned to be increased to four in July.

With flights to Denver, Turkish Airlines will be holding 141 weekly flights to the U.S. this summer season. The roundtrip tickets for Denver are sold at $704.

Turkish Airlines has been working on a strategy to lure more holidaymakers from the U.S., hoping to bring some 2 million American travelers to Türkiye.

This strategy has appeared to have paid off. The number of passengers Turkish Airlines carried from the U.S. increased from 1 million to 1.4 million last year.

In the post-pandemic period, the U.S. was the fastest-recovering destination. According to officials from the carrier, in the first three months of 2024, the number of passengers from the U.S. increased by 15 percent compared with the same period of last year, while the capacity on this route increased by 18 percent.

The passenger load factor on the U.S. flights was 83 percent, said the officials.

Turkish Airlines flies to 24 destinations in nine countries in the Americas with 212 weekly flights.

From June to March, the company carried a total of 18.5 million passengers, an 8.4 percent annual increase.

The international passenger tally in the first quarter of 2024 rose by 6.7 percent to more than 12 million. The passenger load factor on international routes was 80.2 percent.

Domestic passengers in the same period grew nearly 12 percent year-on-year to 6.44 million.