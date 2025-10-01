Turkish airlines to launch Armenia flights amid normalization push

Türkiye’s flagship carrier, Turkish Airlines, has announced its plans to launch direct flights to Armenia as Ankara and Yerevan step up efforts to mend ties after decades of tensions.

According to a filing with Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), the airline’s board of directors approved the launch of scheduled flights to Romania’s Timișoara and Armenia’s Yerevan.

The announcement stated that further details, including the start dates of the flights, will be shared in due course.

Turkish Airlines’ management emphasized that the new routes will be shaped according to market conditions and passenger demand.

The decision comes amid broader steps toward thawing relations between Türkiye and Armenia. Last month, a Turkish delegation led by Ambassador Serdar Kılıç made a rare visit, entering Armenia via the Alican checkpoint in eastern Türkiye — marking the first time in decades that envoys used a land crossing.

Similarly, last month, the Armenian government decided to remove the image of Mount Ağrı, located in eastern Türkiye, from passport stamps issued at its border crossings, according to an official document.

The decree, signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Sept. 11, introduced dimensional adjustments to the stamps and will take effect on Nov. 1.

While the decree did not explicitly mention Mount Ağrı — also widely known as Mount Ararat — official graphics released alongside it showed that the silhouette, long featured in the design, has been removed.

Mount Ağrı, situated within Turkish territory, has long served as a powerful national symbol for Armenians, appearing on the country’s coat of arms, currency, and cultural works. Despite not lying within Armenia’s borders, its depiction has been a point of symbolic significance, historically stirring debate between the two nations.

