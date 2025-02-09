Turkish Airlines sees 8 percent increase in passenger traffic

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines carried a total of 6.77 million passengers in January, marking an 8.2 percent increase from the same month in 2024.

The international passenger tally rose 10 percent year-on-year to 4.47 million, while passengers traveling on domestic routes increased 4.9 percent annually to 2.3 million.

The total passenger load factor improved from 80.3 percent in January 2024 to 82.4 percent last month, the flag carrier said in a filing with Borsa Istanbul.

The passenger load factors for international and domestic routes were 82.3 percent and 83.5 percent, respectively.

The carrier managed to boost its seat capacity by 9.5 percent compared to January last year to 98,364, while its fleet grew from 440 airplanes to 477.

The number of destinations Turkish Airlines flies to rose from 340 in January 2024 to 352 as of the end of last month.

In 2024, the company carried a total of 85.2 million passengers, up 2.1 percent from 2023.

International passengers increased by 2.9 percent annually to 54.6 million, while domestic passengers inched up 0.7 percent to 30.6 million last year.