Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Italy, Bulgaria

  • July 02 2020 09:14:15

Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Italy, Bulgaria

ROME/SOFIA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Italy, Bulgaria

After more than three months of suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) restarted international flights to Italy and Bulgaria on July 1. 

THY operated two flights this morning: one from Milano to Istanbul, and another from Rome to Istanbul. The flights were suspended on Feb 29.

As many as 105 passengers, including a cat, flew from Rome, while the flight from Milano to Istanbul carried 138 passengers.

Turkish citizens who have a residence permit in Italy, and Italian citizens are able to take the flights.

Under the current rules, Turkish citizens cannot enter the EU unless they are close relatives of an EU citizen, long-term residents of the EU, or work in the healthcare sector.

Meanwhile, the flag carrier also restarted flights to Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria.

THY Sofia representative said in a statement that five flights will be operating in a week, with three morning and two evening flights, which the national airline expects to increase soon.

Precautions related to the virus outbreak such as maintaining social distance during check-in and boarding, measuring fever, face masks at all times, distribution of hygiene kits, air sterilization with HEPA filters, are being taken.

Passengers of the first flight to Sofia were welcomed by Erman Topçu, consular at the Embassy of Turkey in Sofia.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan vows to take strict measures against social media platforms

    Erdoğan vows to take strict measures against social media platforms

  2. Turkey slams Pompeo over Hagia Sophia remarks

    Turkey slams Pompeo over Hagia Sophia remarks

  3. Ankara expresses ‘disappointment’ at EU over travel ban

    Ankara expresses ‘disappointment’ at EU over travel ban

  4. Ancient city of Ani dazzles visitors

    Ancient city of Ani dazzles visitors

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
Turkish Coast Guard finds body of drowned asylum seeker

Turkish Coast Guard finds body of drowned asylum seeker
COVID-19 test center established at Istanbul Airport

COVID-19 test center established at Istanbul Airport

Almost 54 pct of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Istanbul, says minister

Almost 54 pct of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Istanbul, says minister
Top Turkish, German diplomats to discuss tourism

Top Turkish, German diplomats to discuss tourism
Turkey slams Pompeo over Hagia Sophia remarks

Turkey slams Pompeo over Hagia Sophia remarks
Erdoğan vows to take strict measures against social media platforms

Erdoğan vows to take strict measures against social media platforms
WORLD Russians grant Putin right to extend his rule until 2036 in landslide vote

Russians grant Putin right to extend his rule until 2036 in landslide vote

Russians opened the door to Vladimir Putin staying in power until 2036 by voting overwhelmingly for constitutional changes that will allow him to run again for president twice, but critics said the outcome was falsified on an industrial scale.    
ECONOMY World Bank backs Turkeys rail connectivity, logistics

World Bank backs Turkey's rail connectivity, logistics

The World Bank is providing a €314.5 million ($350 million) loan to Turkey for improving its rail connectivity and logistics, the bank said in a statement late on June 30. 
SPORTS Rescheduled EURO 2020 will benefit Turkey: Player

Rescheduled EURO 2020 will benefit Turkey: Player

The virus-related postponement of the UEFA EURO 2020 was a disappointment for the Turkish national players, but the pause will allow them to go to the contest as a more experienced team, said one of the players on June 29.