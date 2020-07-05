Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Indonesia

  • July 05 2020 10:28:00

JAKARTA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s flag carrier resumed flights to Indonesia that were suspended March 20 due to the novel coronavirus.

Turkish Airlines will resume routes to Indonesia with two flights per week.

The airlines conducted its first scheduled flight between Jakarta and Istanbul at 10.05 a.m. local time. It did not announce when flights to the vacation city of Bali would begin.

Passengers are required to have a rapid COVID-19 diagnostic test three days before a flight or PCR test seven days before departure, according to Indonesian authorities.

Turkish Airlines conducted a special flight June 18 to Indonesia to evacuate Turkish citizens amid the coronavirus.

